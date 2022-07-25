Lauren Hemp v Kosovare Asllani – the stars who could decide England-Sweden semi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lauren Hemp v Kosovare Asllani – the stars who could decide England-Sweden semi

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 2.34pm
Kosovare Asllani, left, and Lauren Hemp go head to head on Tuesday (Nick Potts/Martin Rickett/PA)
Kosovare Asllani, left, and Lauren Hemp go head to head on Tuesday (Nick Potts/Martin Rickett/PA)

England take on Sweden in a Euro 2022 semi-final featuring a wealth of attacking talent on both teams.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how rival wingers Lauren Hemp and Kosovare Asllani could help decide the first place in Sunday’s final.

PA graphic

Lauren Hemp

Lauren Hemp, left, celebrates her goal against Norway
Lauren Hemp, left, celebrates her goal against Norway (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Position: Forward
Age: 21
Height: 5ft 4in
Caps: 26
Tournament goals: One
Tournament attempts: 11
Tournament assists: One
Debut: 2019
Club: Manchester City

The Manchester City winger has been a key part of England’s success under Sarina Wiegman and has already contributed in this tournament with a goal and an assist in the 8-0 group-stage rout of Norway. Goals have occasionally been hard to come by but since finally breaking her international duck in style with four in November’s 20-0 win over Latvia, she has eight in her last 13 caps. She was below her best for much of the quarter-final against Spain but after surviving Wiegman’s wave of substitutions, she forced her way into the game and her decoy run opened the path for Georgia Stanway’s stunning winner. Her set-piece delivery could also have a part to play.

Kosovare Asllani

Kosovare Asllani, centre, is pulled back by Belgium's Julie Biesmans
Kosovare Asllani’s skill on the ball has caused problems for opponents all tournament (Tim Goode/PA)

Position: Forward
Age: 32
Height: 5ft 5in
Caps: 165
Tournament goals: One
Tournament attempts: 13
Tournament assists: One
Debut: 2008
Club: AC Milan

The new AC Milan signing’s experience is in contrast to Hemp’s youth but their impact has been similar. Captain Asllani’s only goal of the tournament so far came via a penalty against Portugal but she had assists in all three group games to jointly lead the tournament standings in that category. She scored against England in the 2019 World Cup third-place play-off and her ability with the ball at her feet could create a selection headache for Wiegman given the way left-back Rachel Daly was tormented by Spain substitute Athenea Del Castillo in the quarter-final. Like Hemp, Asllani is also a key set-piece taker for a team who thrive on such situations.

