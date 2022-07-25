Heather Knight faces race against time to be fit for Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heather Knight faces race against time to be fit for Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 2.48pm Updated: July 25 2022, 3.02pm
Heather Knight faces a race against time to be fit for the start of the Commonwealth Games (Simon Marper/PA)

England captain Heather Knight has had an injection in her hip joint amid some irritation just five days out from the start of her side’s Commonwealth Games campaign.

Knight’s hip injury precluded her involvement against South Africa at the weekend and she will be absent again on Tuesday as a precaution for the final Twenty20 international which concludes the multi-format series.

While the match is a dead rubber with England already in an unassailable points lead, Knight’s readiness for at least the beginning of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is open to question.

Heather Knight will miss England’s final T20 against South Africa on Tuesday (David Davies/PA)

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson confirmed Knight will “continue to be assessed and treated” ahead of their first fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday at Edgbaston.

England then face South Africa on August 2 before rounding off their Group B campaign against New Zealand on August 4 in cricket’s return to the Commonwealth Games after a 24-year absence.

