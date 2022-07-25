Bereaved family joins campaign to prevent future drownings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bereaved family joins campaign to prevent future drownings

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 3.08pm
Undated family handout photo of Nicola Jenkins, 46, from Nottingham launching ‘Respect the Water’ campaign on World Drowning Prevention Day. Nicola lost her 12-year-old son Owen after he rescued a friend who got into trouble in the water in July 2017 at Beeston Weir (Family/PA)
The family of a boy who died after getting into trouble in open water is backing a campaign to prevent future drownings.

The National Water Safety Forum (NWSF), set up in 2004 following a government review into water safety, has launched the Respect The Water campaign following a spate of open water deaths during the recent heatwave, where temperatures reached a record 40.3C.

More than 50 organisations have united together to support the campaign, launched to coincide with World Drowning Prevention Day on Monday, including The National Fire Chiefs Council, RNLI, HM Coastguard, the Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents.

At least 14 people have died in open water in recent weeks including a woman in her 60s who got into trouble off the coast of Norfolk on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile research by the Water Incident Database (Waid) found that 46% of accidental drownings in the UK took place during the height of summer last year.

Beeston Lock death
Owen Jenkins who died in the River Trent at Beeston Weir after assisting girls in difficulty (Owen Jenkins/PA)

Nicola Jenkins, 46, from Nottingham lost her 12-year-old son Owen after he drowned trying to rescue friends who got into trouble in the water at Beeston Weir in July 2017.

He saw his friends struggling and went into the water, reaching the girl in most difficulty and taking her to safety before returning to try to save the other.

Ms Jenkins said: “I’ll never get over what happened to Owen that day at Beeston Weir, he was sweet, innocent and selfless and it is consistent with his character that he risked his own life to save his friend.

“No parent should ever have to go through the pain of losing their child, words cannot describe how much we miss him.

“He didn’t know what to do when the girls got into difficulty.

“He thought that he was helping by going into the water to save them.

“Had Owen and the girls known this then he might be here today.

“It’s just so important that people remember, if you get into trouble in the water, call 999 and make sure the emergency services are alerted.”

The campaign tells people to Float To Live by leaning back and gently moving your arms and legs, rather than “swimming hard” or thrashing about.

RNLI flip flops
Lifeguards Michaela Clarricoats and Sam Woodward on Margate Beach (Aaron Chown/PA)

It recommends floating until you can control your breathing, only then should you call 999 or 112 for help or swim to safety.

Simon Chrisp, 46, from Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, whose son Evan, 17, almost died after drifting out to sea at Beadnell Bay while on holiday with friends in 2017, said the Float-To-Live advice saved his child’s life.

Evan’s friends made it to shore but he had been pushed so far out by a strong current that he lost sight of the beach.

He had seen a RNLI video which outlined Float To Live and he was able to make his way to a moored yacht, from which he was rescued shortly after.

Mr Chrisp said: “I have to thank the RNLI.

“It was incredibly difficult to not get into the water and try to save Evan myself, but ultimately that advice along with Evan floating when he got into difficulty, saved our lives that day.”

According to Waid, 62% of accidental drownings happen in inland waters such as rivers, canals, lakes, reservoirs and quarries.

The campaign also advises against trying to help someone who is drowning and instead call 999 or 112 as soon as you see someone in trouble.

Throwing them an object that floats is also recommended.

The NWSF’s UK Drowning Prevention Strategy aims to reduce accidental drowning fatalities in the UK by 50% by 2026.

