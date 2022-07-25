Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk comfortable with the scrutiny he receives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk comfortable with the scrutiny he receives

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 5.02pm
Virgil Van Dijk started 51 of Liverpool’s 63 games in 2021-22 and was named in the team of the season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk accepts his performances will always come under scrutiny following his serious knee injury but he heads into the new season in a better place than 12 months ago.

Last summer the Netherlands captain was finalising his rehabilitation after anterior cruciate ligament surgery which kept him out for 10 months, with his readiness for the start of the campaign still in doubt.

Not only did he make the opening match of the Premier League season, he started 51 of Liverpool’s 63 games and was named in the team of the season.

This time around he feels he can concentrate on just reaching peak fitness at the club’s training camp in Austria ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield clash against Manchester City in Leicester.

“I will still be under the microscope and that’s fine. That’s something I’ve created myself,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“But it’s definitely a different feeling in this pre-season. Last year, coming back from the injury, you’re trying to ease your way back in. This year, you try to get as fit as possible as quickly as possible.

“The pre-season is quite short; we have a big game obviously coming up but I know myself, I know my body and I know what I have to do in order to be ready for the season – that’s what I’m trying to do each and every day.”

Liverpool won an FA and Carabao Cup double last season, reached the Champions League final and took the title race into the final 10 minutes of the campaign.

It was a season in which they played every match they were eligible for and while that may seem like a one-off, Van Dijk said the plan was to target everything again.

“Everyone was disappointed in the end; coming that close but not close enough by winning those two other trophies,” added the Dutchman, who also revealed he spoke to fellow centre-back Joe Gomez, who slipped to fourth choice after fitness issues, before the England international signed his new contract earlier this month.

“We start the year, every year, trying to win every game ahead of us and that’s not going to be any different this year.

“We’re going to give it a go. We know how tough it’s going to be.”

