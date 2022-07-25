Biden says he is ‘feeling better every day’ after Covid case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Biden says he is ‘feeling better every day’ after Covid case

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 9.34pm
President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Joe Biden said that he is “feeling better every day” as he recovers from his coronavirus infection.

The White House plans to hold a summit on Tuesday to discuss developing a new generation of vaccines that could more effectively guard against contagious variants.

After participating in a virtual meeting to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Mr Biden said “everything’s on the button” with the medical tests he has been receiving each evening.

He also said he has been sleeping better, joking that his dog had to wake him up this morning.

“My wife’s not here, she usually takes him out,” Mr Biden said. Shortly before 7am, he said he felt “the nuzzle of my dog’s nose against my chest”.

First lady Jill Biden has been at the family home in Delaware while the president isolates in the White House residence.

Mr Biden said his voice is still raspy and he still has nasal congestion, but he is “on my way to fully recovered, God willing”.

“I’m not keeping the same hours, but I’m meeting all my requirements that have come before me,” he said.

It was Mr Biden’s first public appearance since Friday. Although his voice was deeper and raspier than normal, a deep and persistent cough was all but gone.

He is also expected to deliver pre-recorded remarks to the National Organisation of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando.

The vaccine summit on Tuesday, which involves top administration officials, scientists and pharmaceutical executives, comes as the country faces a surge of infections from BA.5, a variant that is an offshoot of the Omicron strain.

Although the current generation of vaccines, plus antiviral drugs, have helped prevent hospital admissions and deaths, there are hopes that new versions could provide more durable protection against disruptive infections.

The president was likely infected by the BA.5 variant, and he tested positive on Thursday. A new note from his doctor, released on Monday, said his symptoms have “almost completely resolved”.

Dr Kevin O’Connor also wrote that his vital signs remain “absolutely normal”.

Mr Biden has been taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid, and he plans to remain isolated in the White House residence.

“He continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” Dr O’Connor wrote.

