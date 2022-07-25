Virgin Media O2 increase free data donation in response to rising cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Virgin Media O2 increase free data donation in response to rising cost of living

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 12.04am
A teenage girl using a mobile phone (Chris Radburn/PA)
Mobile operator Virgin Media O2 is donating an extra 15 million gigabytes (GB) of free data to the National Databank to help people stay connected as the cost of living rises.

The donation means those people who need free data to stay connected to key services but can not afford to pay for it can now receive 20GB of free O2 mobile data a month, up from 15GB.

The National Databank works in a similar fashion to a foodbank, but for free mobile data, calls and texts and can be accessed via community groups across the UK who work with charity the Good Things Foundation, which founded the Databank alongside Virgin Media O2.

The mobile operator has now pledged to donate more than 61 million GB of data by the end of 2025, up from 46 million GB, to enable those in need to continue to access vital online services such as medical appointments, online banking or job interviews and training.

So far, the National Databank has given more than 50,000 SIM cards to community organisations.

According to the operator, two million households across the UK are at risk of digital exclusion because of the rising cost of living.

Virgin Media O2 chief executive, Lutz Schuler, said: “As the proud founder of the UK’s National Databank, we know how important it is for people most affected by the rise in the cost of living to have access to free mobile data so they can get online and stay in touch with loved ones, and access essential services, from virtual medical appointments, to job interviews and training.

“That’s why Virgin Media O2 is providing extra help for people in need by donating even more free data to the Good Things Foundation and the National Databank to ensure people can stay connected during the difficult months ahead.

“It’s part of our mission to upgrade the UK where we want to end data poverty for good and create a better, more connected country for everyone.”

Good Things Foundation group chief executive, Helen Milner, said: “Having enough data in our increasingly digital society is not just a nice to have, it’s an absolute essential.

“There are two million households struggling to afford internet access in the UK today, and 10 million adults lack the most basic digital skills.

“The National Databank, which can be thought of as a ‘food bank for data’, is already doing great work to bridge the digital divide.

“We’re very proud to be working together with our National Databank founding partners, Virgin Media O2, which is now upping its data pledge to give an extra 15 million GB of free data to the databank.

“Together, we can help address the issue of data poverty in the UK once and for all.”

