What the papers say – July 26

The front pages see the former Chancellor and the Foreign Secretary clash over taxes, inflation and personality.

The “gloves are off” according to the i, which characterises the inter-party contest as “nasty”, while Metro dubs it “blue on blue warfare” and The Times says: “Bitter Tory rivals get personal.”

Tomorrows Paper Today 📰 YOU'LL LOSE US THE NEXT ELECTION 🔴 Sunak and Truss scrap in TV debate#Tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/l70fFsGtVn — Metro (@MetroUK) July 25, 2022

The Daily Express writes that the contest’s “great divide” is the question of tax cuts “now or later”.

Tuesday's front page: The great divide… Tax cuts now or later #TomorrowsPapersToday Also in tomorrow's paper: Fury as judge rules on tragic Archie despite dad's collapse https://t.co/RXTHJm0DM6 pic.twitter.com/F9vqfMUfN2 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 25, 2022

The question of inflation was also central to the debate, as The Guardian reports, while Ms Truss’s claim that Mr Sunak would be a “new Gordon Brown” leads The Daily Telegraph.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 26 July 2022: Tory leadership rivals trade blows over tax and inflation pic.twitter.com/lHDRjOeiTL — The Guardian (@guardian) July 25, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM Sunak would be a new Gordon Brown, claims Truss'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/csSxZZQHhi — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 25, 2022

The Daily Mail leads on Ms Truss’s promise to “curb militant unions” amid a strike wave in the UK.

Mail: Truss vow to curb militant unions #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dxQMkhXkDM — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 25, 2022

Elsewhere, The Independent reports the public spending gap between Northern England and London has doubled.

Independent Digital: North left further behindon public spending #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1NhDe7QnJi — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 25, 2022

The Financial Times reports fears of a gas crisis in Europe are mounting as Russia cuts more supplies.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 26 July https://t.co/Go49Adcqfj pic.twitter.com/Oa0iWFwa9z — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 25, 2022

Children are being sold “deadly knives” without having to prove their age, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Sun reports Cristiano Ronaldo is flying back to Manchester to demand he is allowed to leave Manchester United.

Tomorrow's front page: Cristiano Ronaldo is jetting back to Manchester to demand he leaves United https://t.co/CHdYbLMbhG pic.twitter.com/JdWheLju6f — The Sun (@TheSun) July 25, 2022

And the Daily Star leads on research into the reduction of crime due to police patrols.