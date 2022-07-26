Japanese man executed for killing seven in Tokyo truck and stabbing rampage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Japanese man executed for killing seven in Tokyo truck and stabbing rampage

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 7.34am
Shoes of victims were left on the street after the attack (Itsuo Inouye/AP)
Shoes of victims were left on the street after the attack (Itsuo Inouye/AP)

A Japanese man who killed seven people in a lorry crash and stabbing rampage in Tokyo in 2008 has been executed.

Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told reporters that Tomohiro Kato was hanged at the Tokyo detention centre earlier on Tuesday.

Japan has maintained the death penalty despite growing international criticism.

Mr Furukawa said capital punishment was a justified response to heinous and violent crime and scrapping it was not appropriate at this point.

He said Kato had thoroughly prepared to commit the mass killings — “an atrocious act that led to extremely serious consequences and had a major impact on society”.

In the attack, Kato drove his truck down a street in the Akihabara shopping area, slamming into a crowd of people and killing three pedestrians in June 2008.

Japan Execution
Yoshihisa Furukawa speaks about the execution at a press conference in Tokyo (Kyodo News via AP)

He then got out of the vehicle and stabbed four people to death. He injured or wounded 10 others.

Surveillance footage aired by national broadcaster NHK afterwards showed Kato buying hunting knives two days before the attack, laughing with a store worker and at times making stabbing motions with his hands.

Media reports also said he had posted on internet message boards several warnings that he was planning to kill people in a mass attack.

Kato, 39, was sentenced to death in 2011 by the Tokyo District Court and the Supreme Court rejected his appeal in 2015.

Mr Furukawa denied Tuesday’s hanging was related to the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this month, which shocked the nation known for strict gun controls and low crime rates.

Tuesday’s hanging was the second under the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in October.

Japan now has 107 people on death row, including 61 seeking retrials, Mr Furukawa said.

Japan and the US are the only two countries in the Group of Seven advanced nations that retain capital punishment. A survey by the Japanese government showed an overwhelming majority of the public supports executions.

Executions are carried out in high secrecy in Japan, where prisoners are not informed of their fate until the morning they are hanged.

Since 2007, Japan has begun disclosing the names of those executed and some details of their crimes but disclosures are still limited.

Three prisoners were hanged in 2021.

In 2018, Japan hanged 15 people, including the guru of the Aum Shinrikyo cult and 12 former followers convicted in the sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway that killed 13 people and made thousands ill.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier