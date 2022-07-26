New West Midlands Police chief constable will ‘rebuild neighbourhood policing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New West Midlands Police chief constable will ‘rebuild neighbourhood policing’

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 12.02pm
Chief Constable Craig Guildford (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Chief Constable Craig Guildford (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The new chief constable of the country’s second largest force has vowed to “rebuild neighbourhood policing” after being confirmed in the top role.

Craig Guildford has been selected to become West Midlands Police chief constable, after a confirmation hearing on Monday.

He will replace Sir David Thompson, who is retiring from the role around the end of the year.

The force’s police and crime commissioner Simon Foster had previously announced Mr Guildford was his preferred candidate, last month.

Chief constable David Thompson
Sir David Thompson, the out-going chief constable (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Foster praised Mr Guildford, who will be leaving Nottinghamshire Police as its chief constable to take up the new role, as an “outstanding police leader”.

The commissioner added: “Craig Guildford will be responsible for working with me to deliver my police and crime plan and my core pledge of rebuilding community policing.

“I also expect the incoming chief constable to reduce crime and drive recruitment to make West Midlands Police look more like the communities it serves.

“Appointing a chief constable is one of the most important decisions I will make whilst in office.

“Mr Guildford will be responsible for preventing and tackling crime so as to ensure the West Midlands is a safe and secure place for people to live and work.

“He is an outstanding police leader and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Mr Foster added: “Sir David Thompson has been an excellent chief constable and will continue to lead the force into the Commonwealth Games and through to the end of the year.

“Sir David has modernised the force and had to grapple with the huge challenges of austerity and ever-changing threats to public safety.”

Mr Guildford said he was delighted, adding he would work with the commissioner to “rebuild neighbourhood policing”.

He added: “Chief Constable of West Midlands Police is one of the top policing jobs in the country.”

Wishing his “excellent” predecessor well, he also said he would be sad to leave Nottinghamshire Police, where he has been at the helm for more than five years.

Sir David, who began his role in 2016, will lead the force through the Commonwealth Games, to the end of the year.

An exact handover date will be announced after the end of the Games.

