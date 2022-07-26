German strike forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

German strike forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 12.10pm
Lufthansa planes sit parked in a line at the airport in Munich, Germany (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Lufthansa planes sit parked in a line at the airport in Munich, Germany (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Lufthansa has said it will have to cancel almost all flights at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs on Wednesday because of a strike by its German ground staff, affecting tens of thousands of passengers.

The airline said the strike will force the cancellation of 678 flights at Frankfurt, 32 of them on Tuesday and the rest on Wednesday.

It is also cancelling 345 flights at Munich, including 15 on Tuesday.

Lufthansa said 92,000 passengers will be affected by the Frankfurt cancellations and 42,000 by the Munich disruption.

Passengers queue at the check-in counters at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany
Passengers queue at the check-in counters at the airport in Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP)

It said those affected will be contacted on Tuesday and rebooked on alternative flights where possible but warned that “the capacities available for this are very limited”.

The company said the strike may still lead to “individual flight cancellations or delays” on Thursday and Friday.

The ver.di service workers’ union announced the one-day strike on Monday as it seeks to raise pressure on Lufthansa in negotiations on pay for about 20,000 employees of logistical, technical and cargo subsidiaries of the airline.

The walkout comes at a time when airports in Germany and across Europe are already seeing disruption and long lines for security checks because of staff shortages and soaring travel demand.

As inflation soars, strikes for higher pay by airport crews in France and Scandinavian Airlines pilots in Sweden, Norway and Denmark have deepened the chaos for travellers who have faced last-minute cancellations, lengthy delays, lost luggage or long waits for bags in airports across Europe.

Travel is booming this summer after two years of Covid-19 restrictions, swamping airlines and airports that do not have enough workers after pandemic-era layoffs.

A passenger arrives at the security entrance at the airport in Munich, Germany
A passenger arrives at the security entrance at the airport in Munich (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Airports such as London’s Heathrow and Amsterdam’s Schiphol have limited daily flights or passenger numbers.

The Lufthansa strike is set to start early on Wednesday and end early on Thursday.

Such “warning strikes” are a common tactic in German labour negotiations and typically last from several hours to a day or two.

Ver.di is calling for a 9.5% pay increase this year and says an offer by Lufthansa earlier this month, which would involve a deal for an 18-month period, falls far short of its demands.

Lufthansa’s chief personnel officer, Michael Niggemann, argued that “this so-called warning strike in the middle of the peak summer travel season is simply no longer proportionate”.

