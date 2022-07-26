Family of stabbing victim ‘outraged’ as trial delayed by barristers’ strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of stabbing victim ‘outraged’ as trial delayed by barristers’ strike

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 2.14pm
The three defendants had spent 16 months in custody ahead of their scheduled four-week trial, which had been due to start last week at the Old Bailey (PA)
An aspiring lawyer’s family has been left “distraught” after the trial of three men accused of his murder was put off for nearly a year amid strike action.

Sven Badzak, 22, was attacked in Kilburn, north-west London, on February 6 2021 in what is believed to have been a case of mistaken identity.

Mr Badzak, from Maida Hill, west London, was repeatedly stabbed after falling to the ground, while a 16-year-old boy also suffered multiple stab injuries but escaped into a shop in Willesden Lane.

Mr Badzak’s mother Jasna, a former Conservative Party activist, had previously said her son had gone to a shop to get orange juice and then to a bagel shop when he was attacked.

Rashid Gedel, 21, from Ilford, Shiroh Ambersley, 22, from Wembley, and Harvey Canavan, 18, of Maida Vale, were charged with murder, attempted murder and an alternative charge of wounding with intent.

The three defendants had spent 16 months in custody ahead of their scheduled four-week trial, which had been due to start last week at the Old Bailey.

It was initially postponed for a week due to Criminal Bar Association industrial action.

The court heard further trial interruptions were expected, also due in part to defence barristers’ “no returns” policy and pre-booked holidays.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC told the court: “The victims and their families appear to have been forgotten.

“They are distraught at the thought of having to wait yet longer for resolution and finality. Potentially 10 to 11 months.

“They have great feelings of frustration and outrage. They understand Covid and the delays, but enough is enough.”

Judge Neil Flewitt QC said it would not be “fair” to the defendants or jury to continue with a trial knowing it would be interrupted for weeks.

He said: “I am satisfied, and all defendants’ counsel agree, it would not be fair for the defendants or the jury to start a trial knowing it would be interrupted in that way. I shall therefore adjourn the trial and refix for June 5 2023.

“I should like to make it clear counsel cannot be criticised for booking their holidays when they did because if the trial started when planned it would have been concluded in the time to allow holidays.”

He added that the prosecution had acted with “all due diligence and expedition” in the case.

The judge said that if an earlier date could be found at another court, the case could be brought forward.

The delay will also come as a disappointment to the defendants, who were further remanded into custody.

