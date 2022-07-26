Ukrainian refugee, 10, fitted with ‘priceless’ and life-changing insulin pump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian refugee, 10, fitted with ‘priceless’ and life-changing insulin pump

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 2.34pm Updated: July 26 2022, 3.24pm
Yehevny Makarenko with his daughter Dasha (John Rice/PA)

A diabetic 10-year-old who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been fitted with a life-changing insulin pump after a “priceless” donation from a technology company.

Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2020, Ukrainian refugee Dasha Makarenko needed at least four injections of insulin per day and constant care from her parents.

After seeing a fundraising campaign for her online, global medical technology company Medtronic contacted Dasha and has now fitted her with an automatic insulin pump – negating the need for manual injections and allowing her to lead “a near normal life”.

Dasha Makarenko, 10, who has type one diabetes, urgently needed medication after her family fled their home in Chernihiv, northern Ukraine (John Rice/PA)

John Rice, 56, who is from Northampton but has lived in Slovakia for a decade, first contacted the Makarenko family through Facebook after they were forced to flee their home in Chernihiv, northern Ukraine.

Dasha, her father Yehevny, 39, and mother Svetlana, 45, travelled by car for five days with their two cats before they settled at Mr Rice’s home near Trencin, Slovakia.

Mr Rice set up a fundraising page to cover the costs of Dasha’s medicine when her parents were unable to find work while they cared for their daughter.

After the original fundraising goal of £5,000 was met in just seven days, Mr Rice was approached by Medtronic who offered Dasha the life-changing treatment.

“I could not dream of such a thing even in my most daring and optimistic thoughts,” Mr Makarenko told the PA news agency.

“Our family is happy that so many people responded to our requests for help – for us, this is priceless.

“I want to believe that Dasha will finally be able to start living a full life.”

Yehevny (right) and Svetlana Makarenko, with their daughter Dasha fled by car to Slovakia (John Rice/PA)

Injections of insulin with a syringe only allow for a set dosage which meant Dasha would sometimes receive too little or too much.

When this happened she was forced to repeat the injections or compensate for low blood sugar levels with food.

While escaping Ukraine the family almost ran out of food and Dasha’s parents had to stop eating to ensure there was enough left to raise her blood sugar levels when needed.

Upon learning about Dasha’s case, a local Medtronic representative called Maria Szarkova drove 200km to meet and reassure the family.

Ms Szarkova, who has been living with type 1 diabetes for 33 years, put the family in contact with a specialist diabetes educator from the Ukrainian branch of Medtronic, who has also been displaced by the war, to provide diabetes support in Dasha’s native language.

The latest generation insulin pump that Dasha is now using benefits from an advanced algorithm which makes automatic insulin adjustments and corrections (John Rice/PA)

Dasha was then seen by one of Slovakia’s leading experts on the treatment of children with diabetes who arranged for her to be fitted with Medtronic’s latest-generation insulin pump system.

The pump uses an algorithm to make automatic insulin adjustments and corrections every five minutes to help stabilise glucose levels.

The Makarenko family have remained close to Mr Rice, despite having moved into their own home nearby, and Dasha has been enrolled in a local school.

Mr Rice told PA: “To help a family escape their home country and raise money for them has been incredible.

“I am humbled by what they have gone through and how Dasha has adapted to life in Slovakia.

“She is now living a near normal life and knowing Dasha, she will make the very most of every opportunity.

“I would like to thank again all the generous and kind people who have made contributions towards helping a family who were in crisis.”

Before the war, Mr Makarenko was the head of key accounts for a large Ukrainian electronics store and Mrs Makarenko worked in an accounts department.

Mr Makarenko was allowed to leave Ukraine because he is his daughter’s carer but her dependence on her parents has made it difficult for them to find work.

The success of Dasha’s new treatment will mean the family can focus on rebuilding their lives.

Mr Makarenko added: “Before her illness Dasha attended dance lessons and performed on stage, the disease put an end to that but now she will finally be able to take up dancing again.”

