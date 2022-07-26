Wiegman v Diacre or Voss-Tecklenburg: Assessing Euro 2022’s remaining coaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wiegman v Diacre or Voss-Tecklenburg: Assessing Euro 2022’s remaining coaches

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 9.54pm
England head coach Sarina Wiegman, centre, will face either Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, left, or Corinne Diacre, right, in the final of Euro 2022 (PA)
England have reached the final of Euro 2022 following a 4-0 victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane.

The hosts will play either France or Germany in Sunday’s championship decider at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the head coaches of the three remaining nations.

Sarina Wiegman (England)

England head coach Sarina Wiegman won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands
England head coach Sarina Wiegman won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands (Nigel French/PA)

Age: 52
Place of birth: The Hague, Netherlands
Teams managed: Ter Leede, ADO Den Haag, Netherlands, England

Experience

Wiegman is England’s first permanent female head coach since Hope Powell and has outstanding international pedigree. She guided the Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory and reached the 2019 World Cup final. Her managerial career began in club football in her homeland, before she was appointed Netherlands manager on a full-time basis in 2017 following spells as assistant coach and interim boss.

England record

She became England’s first permanent non-British coach when she succeeded Phil Neville last September. She remains undefeated in the role, having won 16 of 18 fixtures. Draws against Canada and Spain en route to lifting the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup early this year are the only winless fixtures of her reign.

Management style

With a direct approach to communication and a serious demeanour, Wiegman has instilled greater belief and resilience in the Lionesses. She is tactically astute, consistent in her team selections and has been likened to men’s boss Gareth Southgate due to her impressive people skills.

Corinne Diacre (France)

Corinne Diacre, centre, has guided France beyond the quarter-finals of a European Championship for the first time
Corinne Diacre, centre, has guided France beyond the quarter-finals of a European Championship for the first time (Nick Potts/PA)

Age: 47
Place of birth: Croix, France
Teams managed: Soyaux, Clermont (men), France

Experience

Diacre smashed the glass ceiling by becoming the first woman to manage in the top two tiers of a men’s European league at Clermont. She oversaw three full seasons in Ligue 2 before being being appointed national team coach in 2017. The former defender previously served as France assistant coach while managing Soyaux, the club where she spent her entire playing career.

France record

Les Bleues, who are 18 games unbeaten, have made history by progressing beyond the quarter-finals of a Euros for the first time. Diacre’s maiden major tournament was an underwhelming World Cup campaign on home soil in 2019, which ended in a last-eight exit. Her time in charge of her country has been turbulent and marred by a series of public quarrels and controversies.

Management style

The former Les Bleues captain possesses a ruthless streak and has, at times, been criticised for a bullish approach which has irked players and left some in tears. She left France’s record scorer Eugenie Le Sommer and former captain Amandine Henry at home for this tournament, while she previously fell out with current captain Wendie Renard.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany)

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg won the European Championship four times as a player
Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg won the European Championship four times as a player (Nick Potts/PA)

Age: 54
Place of birth: Duisburg, Germany
Teams managed: FCR 2001 Duisburg, FF USV Jena, Switzerland, Germany

Experience

Voss-Tecklenburg won the Champions League – then known as the UEFA Women’s Cup – in 2009 with defunct hometown club Duisburg, in addition to twice lifting the German cup. She gained further Bundesliga experience during a short stint in Jena before making history by leading Switzerland to their first World Cup in 2015.

Germany record
The 54-year-old was a four-time European Championship winner and World Cup finalist as a player. She was hired to rebuild the national team after Germany’s run of six consecutive Euros triumphs was halted in 2017. She conceded the 2019 World Cup, which ended in a quarter-final loss, had come too soon but has since transformed her side into serious contenders.

Management style

Voss-Tecklenburg has imbued confidence in Germany’s players and ensures the basics are performed precisely. Potent striker Alexandra Popp, whom Voss-Tecklenburg managed at Duisburg, is the focal point of a clinical attack and, following injury issues earlier in her international career, is in contention for the golden boot.

