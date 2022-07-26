‘Football’s coming home’ rings out amid emotional scenes after England win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Football’s coming home’ rings out amid emotional scenes after England win

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 10.36pm
England fans react at Devonshire Green (Isaac Parkin/PA)
England fans react at Devonshire Green (Isaac Parkin/PA)

England’s 4-0 drubbing of Sweden at Bramall Lane was greeted with tears, cheers and choruses of “football’s coming home” in Sheffield city centre.

Up to 2,000 fans gathered on the city’s Devonshire Green to watch the goal count mount on a giant screen.

Jamie Ferreday, 27, from Chesterfield, said: “I think it’s the best England win in a century to be honest.

“I think it’s genuinely coming home. We beat Sweden – the best team in the tournament. Who have we got to fear now?

“I didn’t think it would be this good. England normally make us sweat.”

Fans watch England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final
England fans celebrate at Devonshire Green (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Ali Parkin, 19, from Sheffield, said it was all just too much.

“I can’t cope,” Ms Parkin said.

“I thought we’d win, but maybe by a single goal in extra time – but not this. I cannot believe it.”

Jamie Broughton, 22, from Dronfield near Sheffield, said: “There’s no doubt we’re gonna go all the way now. I don’t think anyone can stop us.”

Jeff Lomas, from Salford said: “What a great occasion? We just battered them in the second half. I just want Germany now in the final.”

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
England cruised to a 4-0 win (Danny Lawson/PA)

Charles Turner, 37, said his daughter Maisey was inspired.

He said: “Role models, every single one of them. I’m a bit emotional, if I’m honest.

“They could teach the men a thing or two. Absolutely amazing stuff.”

Maisey, 12, said: “I liked all the goals but the third one was the best. I could not believe it.”

When Alessia Russo potted England’s third with her audacious back-heel, firefighters in Sheffield joined in the adulation, tweeting: “We’re getting reports of footballers on fire at Bramall Lane.”

It was mainly England flags being waved at the Sheffield fan park but Sweden supporters took over the city centre earlier in the day from their base at the Frog & Parrot pub – singing all afternoon to a relentless bass drum before marching together through the city to Bramall Lane stadium.

Around 1,500 Sweden fans were thought to be in Sheffield for the match.

Sisters Caroline and Ida Gunnarsson, 24 and 17, were leading the partying outside the Frog and Parrot pub.

Caroline said: “It amazing here. We are loving it.

“The English people are just amazing.”

The match was played as a Sheffield academic claimed that the city is the true home of the beautiful game, pointing to it having the oldest clubs, grounds and trophies as well as being the place where many of the rules that shaped the way football is played were first formulated.

Every hotel room in Sheffield has reported to have been snapped up for the much-anticipated Euro clash.

Sheffield City Council estimates 7,500 international fans have attended fixtures in the city.

The council said the economic impact for the city, which has put its hat in the ring to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, is expected to be around £3 million.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier