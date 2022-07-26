Duke of Cambridge leads tributes to Lionesses after Euro 2022 semi-final victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Duke of Cambridge leads tributes to Lionesses after Euro 2022 semi-final victory

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 10.58pm
England’s Leah Williamson celebrates (Danny LAwson/PA)
England’s Leah Williamson celebrates (Danny LAwson/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge said the “entire country is so proud” of the England woman’s national football team after their 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden booked them a place in the Euro 2022 final.

William, president of the Football Association (FA), shared words of encouragement after the Lionesses beat Sweden, the highest-ranked team in the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 competition, on Tuesday.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby means they will face France or Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Posting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, William said: “Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

“The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated manager Sarina Wiegman’s team for its historic feat, tweeting a Union Jack flag emoji and adding: “On to Wembley!

“A fantastic result for captain @leahcwilliamson and the @Lionesses tonight against Sweden.

“Come on England, bring it home.”

Nadine Dorries, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, tweeted: “Unbelievable. What a match. These England women are just incredible.

“Bring on Sunday! #ItsComingHome”

Fans celebrated in Trafalgar Square after the final whistle.

Sam Duce, 24, who lives in London and works in telecoms, said: “It was great to see some long overdue support for the women’s team.”

Claudia Bruce, 24, from Leicester, said the victory was “huge”, adding that “women’s football has never been more supported”.

Alice Potts, 24, from Leicester, added: “Russo’s backheel goal was phenomenal.”

Mark Cording, 37, from Edgware, north London, said their semi-final victory was “absolutely fantastic”, adding: “It’s a dream come true to see the girls get through to the final.”

He told the PA news agency: “Whoever gets to the final, Germany or France – probably Germany, they need to play their best.

“I wish them all the best of luck on Sunday and I’m behind them left, right and centre.”

England’s victory at Bramall Lane was greeted with choruses of “football’s coming home” in Sheffield city centre.

Up to 2,000 fans gathered on the city’s Devonshire Green to watch the goal count mount on a giant screen.

Jamie Ferreday, 27, from Chesterfield, said: “I think it’s the best England win in a century to be honest.

“I think it’s genuinely coming home. We beat Sweden – the best team in the tournament. Who have we got to fear now?

“I didn’t think it would be this good. England normally make us sweat.”

Ali Parkin, 19, from Sheffield, said it was all just too much.

“I can’t cope,” Ms Parkin said.

“I thought we’d win, but maybe by a single goal in extra time – but not this. I cannot believe it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier