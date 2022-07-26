Rail plans for North should be reconsidered to avoid missed opportunity, say MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rail plans for North should be reconsidered to avoid missed opportunity, say MPs

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 12.05am
A controversial Government plan for rail schemes in the North and Midlands should be ‘reconsidered’ to avoid a ‘missed opportunity’, MPs have warned (Lynne Cameron/PA)
A controversial Government plan for rail schemes in the North and Midlands should be “reconsidered” to avoid a “missed opportunity”, MPs have warned.

The Transport Select Committee called for a full analysis of the wider economic impacts of the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP), which the Department for Transport (DfT) said contains £96 billion of investment.

The Government sparked anger in November 2021 when it published the plan, which includes scrapping HS2’s eastern leg between the East Midlands and Leeds, and curtailing Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR).

Transport for the North, which advises the DfT on the region’s transport needs, had recommended that NPR should involve new lines being built between Liverpool and Leeds.

But the IRP revealed that the Government only intends to fund a new line between Warrington in Cheshire and Marsden in West Yorkshire, with the rest of the route only getting improvements to existing lines.

In a report, the Transport Select Committee stated that these decisions “will reduce the prospects of meeting ambitions for the North by limiting the vital capacity needed for growth”.

The “original purpose” of NPR was to connect cities such as Bradford, Hull, Leeds and Sheffield, and “enable them to grow”, the committee found.

“The evidence base for the IRP must be reconsidered in the light of these aims, if this once-in-a-generation investment in rail is not to be a missed opportunity.”

Tory MP Huw Merriman, who chairs the committee, said the scale of promised spending on rail is “welcome” and “has the potential to transform rail travel for future generations”.

But he noted that “many towns and cities are already disappointed by the proposals which have been set out”.

He continued: “The Prime Minister promised that he would, with Northern Powerhouse Rail, do for the North what he did for Londoners with Crossrail.

“Instead, much of the track will be an upgrade of existing line.

“The business case of HS2 was based on it going east to Leeds. Now, it stops in the East Midlands without any understanding of how much money is saved.

“Those we spoke to from the cities of Leeds and Bradford, in particular, do not recognise that the finalised plans meet either the promises they believe were made or the Prime Minister’s stated aims.

“For these cities, and the taxpayer as a whole, the Government must demonstrate the rationale for its decisions.”

He added: “We ask Government to revisit the evidence base for the decisions they have reached.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “The Government’s £96 billion Integrated Rail Plan is the largest single rail investment ever made by a UK Government, and this report significantly underplays the benefits it will bring to millions of passengers for generations to come.

“The plan, which is backed by detailed economic analysis, is already benefitting our regions with 26,000 jobs created for the HS2 project alone, and will deliver transformational benefits to communities across the North and Midlands, far sooner than under previous plans.”

