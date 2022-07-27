Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm fifth Avengers film By Press Association July 27 2022, 1.38am Destin Daniel Cretton arriving for the UK premiere of Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi at Curzon Mayfair, central London. Picture date: Thursday August 26, 2021. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will reportedly helm the newly announced fifth Avengers movie. The film, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was revealed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. Just announced in Hall H:Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/kCxeyYwgN5— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022 The studio confirmed to multiple US media outlets that Cretton will direct the film, which is slated for May 25 2025. As part of a spate of Marvel announcements, which mapped the next Marvel “phases”, Feige announced that Phase Six would conclude with two new Avengers films. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be the first, with another Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for release six months later on November 7 2025. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fans return home happy following weekend of major announcements at Comic-Con Fans enjoy truly super Saturday at Comic-Con following blockbuster announcements Marvel sends fans into frenzy with spate of Phase Five superhero titles Avengers director Joe Russo to speak at Sands International Film Festival of St Andrews