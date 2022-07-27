What the papers say – July 27

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages are plastered with photos of the Lionesses as they reach the Euro 2022 final and reports from the Tory debate cut short by the collapse of TalkTV presenter Kate McCann.

The Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph lead on Rishi Sunak’s “U-turn” on VAT tax cuts, while the Daily Express runs a promise from Liz Truss that she will cut crime by 20%.

Times: Doctors set out medical guidelines for #trans men giving birth #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jPfy2CJLuj — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 26, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak's 'screeching U-turn on tax cuts'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/vcwzFNiMHb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 26, 2022

Front page: No ifs or buts…police must solve more crimes #TomorrowsPaperToday Liz Truss: https://t.co/tyyXWX25ea pic.twitter.com/Z1vAK6KBVe — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 26, 2022

Elsewhere, a new report on the front page of the Daily Mail suggests air pollution is a cause of dementia.

Mail: Air pollution a ‘likely’ cause of dementia #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/T4qtOZw0D7 — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 26, 2022

The Guardian says ministers were “fast and loose” with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of Covid healthcare contracts with a firm that employed Owen Paterson as a lobbyist.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 27 July 2022: Ministers ‘played fast and loose’ with £777m in Covid contracts pic.twitter.com/8GixejBDnb — The Guardian (@guardian) July 26, 2022

The Sun splashes England’s semi-final victory on its front page and looks ahead to the final at Wembley on Sunday.

Tomorrow's front page: England's Lionesses hammer Sweden 4-0 to set up a Euros final against France or Germany at Wembley https://t.co/KNOOBYRaRA pic.twitter.com/6zSb2xIe4L — The Sun (@TheSun) July 26, 2022

Price increases announced by the likes of Coca-Cola and McDonalds lead the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 27 July https://t.co/8BLQOM52HP pic.twitter.com/5gKD0jDz9J — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 26, 2022

The Daily Mirror runs comments from RMT head Mick Lynch that the Tories are leading a “war on workers” as fresh rail strikes are set to go ahead.

Wednesday's front page: It's a Tory war on workers we must fight #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/7WgezsSSKd pic.twitter.com/mgfSVM0brx — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 26, 2022

And the Daily Star says an airport boss is angry at Tik Tokers for causing “holiday chaos”.