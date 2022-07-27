YouTube brings in £6 billion in advertising revenue in second financial quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
YouTube brings in £6 billion in advertising revenue in second financial quarter

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 3.24am Updated: July 27 2022, 7.00am
YouTube brings in £6 billion in advertising revenue in second financial quarter (Alamy/PA)
YouTube brought in 7.34 billion dollars (£6 billion) in advertising revenue during the second financial quarter of 2022, according to a new earnings report by parent company Alphabet.

The report showed that revenue had increased by 4%, up from just over seven billion dollars (£6.8 billion) in the same period of 2021.

Alphabet reported 69.68 billion (£57.8 billion)in revenue for the second quarter, up 13% from 61.8 billion (£51.2 billion) in the previous year.

The amount was just short of an analyst estimate at 69.9 billion (£58 billion) for Q2.

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet and Google, said: “In the second quarter our performance was driven by Search and Cloud.

“The investments we’ve made over the years in AI and computing are helping to make our services particularly valuable for consumers, and highly effective for businesses of all sizes.

“As we sharpen our focus, we’ll continue to invest responsibly in deep computer science for the long-term.”

Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Alphabet and Google, said: “Our consistent investments to support long-term growth are reflected in our solid performance in the second quarter, with revenues of 69.7 billion dollars (£57.8 billion) in the quarter, up 13% versus last year or 16% on a constant currency basis.

“We are focused on responsible capital allocation in support of our growth opportunities.”

