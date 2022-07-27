Credit Suisse CEO resigns as bank posts second quarter loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Credit Suisse CEO resigns as bank posts second quarter loss

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 8.58am
Credit Suisse (Alamy)
Credit Suisse (Alamy)

Credit Suisse has said its CEO Thomas Gottstein is resigning after two and a half years in the job, as he announced “disappointing” results, plunging revenues and a net loss in the second quarter.

These are the latest signs that the top-drawer Swiss bank is not yet finished with a string of troubles in recent years.

The Zurich-based bank said Ulrich Koerner, whom Mr Gottstein brought onto its board from rival UBS last year, will take the helm starting on Monday.

Credit Suisse also announced a new “strategic review” that among other things will aim to lower costs.

Mr Gottstein, a 23-year veteran of the bank, cited “personal and health-related considerations” weighing on his move to hand over to Mr Koerner, who also worked for Credit Suisse earlier in his career.

Overall, Credit Suisse reported a net loss of 1.6 billion Swiss francs (about £1.4 billion) in the second quarter, from a profit of 253 million francs in the quarter a year ago. Revenues plunged 29% to 3.6 billion francs (£3.1 billion).

Credit Suisse said: “The combination of the geopolitical situation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and significant monetary tightening by major central banks in response to inflation concerns have continued to result in heightened volatility and client risk aversion so far this year.”

It also said that the current market environment “has had an adverse impact on client activity across both wealth management and the investment bank”.

Those represent two of the bank’s most important operations.

Credit Suisse said widening credit spreads had caused a nearly quarter-billion-dollar loss in its leveraged finance portfolio. It also cited provisions for legal costs.

“Our results for the second quarter of 2022 are disappointing, especially in the investment bank, and were also impacted by higher litigation provisions and other adjusting items,” Mr Gottstein said.

Credit Suisse has run into a series of troubles in recent years, including bad bets on hedge funds and a spying scandal involving UBS.

Also, a Swiss court fined the bank more than two million dollars (£1.6 million) last month for failing to prevent money laundering linked to a Bulgarian criminal gang more than 15 years ago.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier