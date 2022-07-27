Beth Mead, Millie Bright and Alessia Russo – England’s strengths at Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beth Mead, Millie Bright and Alessia Russo – England’s strengths at Euro 2022

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 11.12am Updated: July 27 2022, 5.28pm
Beth Mead, Millie Bright and Alessia Russo, left to right, have been instrumental for England at Euro 2022 (PA)
England are preparing for their first European Championship final since 2009 thanks to a stunning 4-0 win over Sweden at Bramall Lane.

The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, will face either France or Germany in Sunday’s Wembley decider following goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby.

Here, the PA news agency picks out three players who have been instrumental to the hosts’ Euro 2022 campaign.

Beth Mead (Arsenal)

The 27-year-old is leading the race for the golden boot after registering her sixth strike of the championship by claiming the critical breakthrough against Sweden.

She has now scored 20 goals for England since Sarina Wiegman took charge last September – 28 in total – and is also a key source of assists.

Her prolific streak has been an impressive response to the disappointment of being left out of the Great Britain squad for last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

The Whitby-born forward is brimming with belief and further showed her resilience by stylishly overcoming a sloppy start to the semi-final, and an unusually ineffective display in the quarter-finals, with another key contribution.

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Millie Bright, left, was susceptible to balls in behind during the early stages against Sweden
Millie Bright, left, was susceptible to balls in behind during the early stages against Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bright, who began her career with Doncaster Rovers Belles, was back in South Yorkshire for Tuesday’s last-four clash in Sheffield and stood out with a colossal display.

The 28-year-old recovered from some shaky early moments in which her lack of pace was initially exploited to continue her rock-solid partnership with captain Leah Williamson.

Chesterfield-born Bright gives England stability and is a cornerstone of the team.

A powerful tackler and strong aerial presence, she combines imposing physicality with exceptional leadership skills and a relentless work ethic, while possessing an incisive passing range and the ability to score the odd spectacular goal.

Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

The electric 23-year-old has shone in the role of impact substitute, exciting sold-out crowds with her direct running and eye for goal.

She assisted England’s most crucial goal of the tournament so far – Ella Toone’s late equaliser to force extra-time in the quarter-final win over Spain – before taking her own tally to four with an impish back heel against the Swedes.

Her superb second goal against Northern Ireland in the group stage had shades of Dennis Bergkamp.

She is once again likely to begin on the bench for the final as head coach Wiegman has resolutely stuck with an unchanged starting XI throughout the competition but will be eyeing another important cameo.

