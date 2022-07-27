Fulham sign Switzerland international Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Fulham sign Switzerland international Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 11.58am
Switzerland international Kevin Mbabu has joined Fulham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newly-promoted Fulham have signed Switzerland defender Kevin Mbabu from German club Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old right-back has agreed a three-year contract at Craven Cottage, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.

Mbabu, who has 22 caps for his country and previously had stints with Newcastle and Rangers, is initially targeting Premier League survival following the Cottagers’ promotion as Championship winners.

“I’m happy to be here as a Fulham Football Club player,” he told FFCtv. “It’s a relief and now I can focus on my goals and the club’s goals, and help the team to be successful.

“The first step is to stay in the Premier League, stay stable in the league, and then why not aim for the top 10?”

Mbabu is the fourth summer signing for Fulham boss Marco Silva following the arrivals of Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon.

He began his career with Swiss club Servette and, having moved to England at the age of 17, made three Premier League appearances for Newcastle during the 2015-16 season before returning to his homeland to join Young Boys following an unsuccessful loan spell with Rangers.

A member of Switzerland’s Euro 2020 squad, he spent the past three seasons in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg.

Fulham owner Tony Khan said: “Kevin is a player whom we’ve pursued for several years.

“He brings great physical tools to our club in addition to his vast experience, and he’s determined to prove himself in the Premier League, so we believe that he’ll be a great addition to Marco’s squad, and we’re very excited about his arrival.”

