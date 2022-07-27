July currently driest since 1911 for England, Met Office figures show By Press Association July 27 2022, 1.38pm A person walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up England has had its driest July since 1911 so far this month, figures from the Met Office show. The latest data reveals there has only been 15.8mm (0.6inches) of rain averaged across England, just 24% of the amount that would be expected in an average July. The Met Office said that at this stage in the month – up to July 26 – the country would have expected well over three-quarters of the month’s rain to have already fallen in an average July. Across the UK it has been the driest July since 1984 so far, with an average of 37.7mm (1.5 inches) of rain, and it is the eighth driest in records stretching back to 1836. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier ‘Unremarkable’ 2021 would have been one of hottest on record before 1990 – study People urged to reduce unnecessary water use as England faces drought How does this year’s hot weather compare with summer 1976? Met Office extends amber warning for dangerous and disruptive extreme heat