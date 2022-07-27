Lesser-known nations flying the flag at the Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lesser-known nations flying the flag at the Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 1.54pm
Niue are among the lesser-known nations at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Victoria Jones/PA)
Niue are among the lesser-known nations at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Victoria Jones/PA)

Athletes representing all 72 Commonwealth Games Federations are expected to march in the opening ceremony of Birmingham 2022 at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday night.

Here the PA news agency highlights some of the lesser-known nations who will fly their flags alongside giants such as England, Australia and Canada.

Niue

Rugby 7 – Scotland v Niue Is.
Niue competed in rugby sevens on their Games debut in Manchester in 2002 (Tom Hevezi/PA)

Niue is sending a team of 15 athletes to Birmingham, who will compete in boxing, bowls and weightlifting. The team includes Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi, a 54-year-old lawn bowler, who also competed in 2014 and 2018 prior to his appointment to his island’s highest role. A self-governing nation in the South Pacific with 1,600 inhabitants, Niue has competed at every Games since 2002 and never won a medal.

Norfolk Island

Tiny Norfolk Island will be represented in Birmingham by 14 lawn bowlers. The island is perhaps best known as the place where a number of mutineers from the Bounty were resettled, and the connection is evident in 71-year-old John Christian, a sixth generation descendant of Fletcher Christian, who will compete at the Games for the third time. Norfolk Island won their second medal, a bowls bronze, on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Saint Helena

ST. HELENA : 1984
Napoleon was exiled to the remote island of Saint Helena (PA Archive)

Saint Helena’s journey to the Commonwealth Games used to begin with a five-day voyage via post office ship to Cape Town. Since 2018, their adventure has been immeasurably shortened by the opening of an airstrip on the island to which Napoleon was exiled and ultimately died. Saint Helena is sending a 14-strong team comprising athletes, swimmers and a badminton player. They await their first medal.

Tuvalu

Royal tour of the Far East and South Pacific – Day Nine
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among few visitors to Tuvalu (PA Archive)

A tiny archipelago in Oceania comprising a total of 26 square kilometres, Tuvalu is the world’s smallest sovereign country and also its least visited, according to Lonely Planet. The five-strong team for 2022 – comprising two boxers, two beach volleyball players and two athletes – trained on the runway of Funafuti international airport since it is their biggest open space available.

Eswatini

Sport – 2014 Commonwealth Games – Day Three
Thabiso Dlamini competed for Eswatini – then Swaziland – in 2014 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eswatini has competed in 13 Commonwealth Games – but you might not know it. Prior to 2018 it was known as Swaziland and has won four medals, its last for boxer Simanga Shiba in 2006. The name change was implemented by the nation’s absolute monarch, King Mswati III, to mark 50 years of independence. Mswati has 15 wives and picks more each year from an annual parade of virgins.

