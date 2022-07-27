Duchess of Cornwall admires dog in a buggy at Sandringham Flower Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duchess of Cornwall admires dog in a buggy at Sandringham Flower Show

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 2.26pm Updated: July 27 2022, 5.20pm
The Duchess of Cornwall stokes Dill, a Jack Russell terrier, as she meets members of the public with the Prince of Wales during their visit and tour of the Sandringham Flower Show (Joe Giddens/ PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall petted a dog in a buggy during a walkabout at the Sandringham Flower Show alongside the Prince of Wales.

Camilla, 75, stroked white Jack Russell terrier Dill on the head as his owners showed her a picture of her meeting their 15-year-old pet 11 years ago, at the 2011 event.

Steven Southern, 59, of Bawtry in South Yorkshire, said afterwards: “They met in 2011 and Dill actually rolled over for Camilla to tickle his tummy and she remembered.

“How they remember I’ve no idea.

“I mentioned it to her that we had met before.”

Royal visit to Sandringham Flower Show
Charles and Camilla previously met Dill the Jack Russell in 2011 (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Mr Southern, who was with his wife Rachel, 57, said that in 2011 the duchess had been wearing a diamond dragonfly brooch, which fell off.

He said on that occasion he had bumped heads with Charles, 73, as they both tried to pick up the brooch and had laughed about it.

“They’re definitely dog people,” he said.

Wednesday’s show was the first since 2019 after it went on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year was the 139th staging of the event.

While being shown flowers in a display tent, Charles told one exhibitor: “I used to come with my grandmother every year.

“She would be so pleased it keeps going.”

He asked crowds outside: “Are you all enthusiastic gardeners?”

Royal visit to Sandringham Flower Show
The royal visitors arrived in a horse-drawn carriage (Joe Giddens/PA)

During a stop at the Sandringham Women’s Institute (WI) tent, Camilla bought three knitted toys, a bear, a dog and a tortoise costing £2 each, paying with a £20 note.

WI member Sandra Smith, 77, said Camilla did not mention her grandchildren but she was “very impressed” with the toys.

“It was lovely, she was very easy to talk to,” she said.

Fellow member Suzanne McCaig, 37, said Camilla also bought a slice of fruit cake.

“They really enjoyed looking round,” she said.

“They were in very good spirits.”

Royal visit to Sandringham Flower Show
The Prince of Wales met members of the armed forces during his visit (Joe Giddens/PA)

Charles and Camilla also spoke to well-wisher Lewis Kirkby, who wore a waistcoat with pictures of the Queen on it and had Union flags on his head.

The duchess told the 28-year-old, of Hedon in East Yorkshire: “You’re covered in the Queen.”

Charles added: “I’m very impressed by that.

“Are you going to wear it all day?”

The pair arrived at the show in a carriage drawn by two white horses and were greeted by a round of applause as God Save The Queen was played by a brass band.

After touring displays of flowers, vegetables and assorted crafts, they inspected the Guard of Honour of the King’s Lynn Air Cadets, and then departed in their horse-drawn carriage.

Sandringham Flower Show takes place at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with the one-day show attracting around 20,000 visitors each year.

The profits from each show are donated to local charities and since 1977 the show committee has given around £780,000 to good causes.

