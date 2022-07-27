Turkmenistan restricts export of local Alabay dog breed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Turkmenistan restricts export of local Alabay dog breed

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 2.54pm
A man dressed in a national costume runs with his Alabay shepherd dog during Dog Day celebrations in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, last year (AP)
A man dressed in a national costume runs with his Alabay shepherd dog during Dog Day celebrations in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, last year (AP)

The Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan is now requiring that its celebrated Alabay dog breed receive a passport before it can leave the country.

A law that took effect on Tuesday requires that all puppies of the breed, which is also known as the Central Asian shepherd dog, be marked in the government’s pedigree book and register of pedigree dogs.

Passports will be issued including data on the dog’s sex, date of birth and colour, as well as details about the owner.

Special government export permission will be required.

Turkmenistan, an isolated desert country of six million people, prides itself on its horses and dogs, honouring centuries-old herding traditions.

Alabays, traditionally used for guarding livestock herds, are among the world’s largest dogs, weighing as much as 80 kilograms (175lbs).

In 2020, then-president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov established a holiday honouring the dogs, and last year unveiled a 15-metre (50ft) tall golden statue of them in the nation’s capital, Ashgabat.

The Turkmen leader extolled the Alabay for years.

He published a book and wrote a song about the breed and presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with an Alabay puppy in 2017.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov’s son Serdar, who was elected president this year, heads the international association of Alabays.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier