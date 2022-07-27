Covid isn’t gone, says Biden after emerging from isolation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Covid isn’t gone, says Biden after emerging from isolation

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 3.29pm Updated: July 27 2022, 5.28pm
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)
US President Joe Biden has emerged from five days of isolation after contracting coronavirus, telling Americans that “Covid isn’t gone” but saying serious illness can be avoided with vaccines, booster shoots and treatments.

“You don’t need to be president to get these tools,” he said.

Mr Biden had a mild bout with the virus that has killed millions of people around the world and disrupted daily life for more than two years.

“God bless you all, and now I get to go back to the Oval Office,” he said as he finished his remarks in the Rose Garden and returned to the West Wing of the White House.

President Joe Biden touches a pillar as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington
President Joe Biden touches a pillar as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“Back to the Oval,” the president tweeted after the White House released the latest daily update from his doctor confirming that he was clear to end the isolation period that is required after someone tests positive for coronavirus.

Mr Biden’s tweet included a photo of a rapid Covid-19 test with the line showing a negative result.

“Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support,” the president’s tweet said.

Mr Biden, 79, tested positive last week.

He continued to work during isolation, holding meetings virtually and addressing groups through recorded messages.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, Mr Biden’s doctor, wrote in Wednesday’s update that the president had completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug used to treat Covid-19.

The president remains free of fever and had not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours.

Mr Biden’s symptoms were almost “completely resolved”, Dr O’Connor reported.

“Given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures,” the doctor wrote.

Mr Biden plans to wear a “well-fitting” face mask for five more days anytime he is around others.

