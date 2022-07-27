‘Disneyland’ forum or open justice: The path to TV cameras in criminal courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Disneyland’ forum or open justice: The path to TV cameras in criminal courts

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 3.33pm Updated: July 27 2022, 5.22pm
The doors to court No 1 at the Old Bailey in London ahead of the Crown Court filming launch (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
“Disneyland” forums and “celebrity judges” or a welcome boost to open justice – the issue of television cameras in criminal courts has sparked fears and cautious optimism in the past.

On Thursday, a little-known manslaughter case will go down in legal history as the first sentencing to be filmed in a criminal court in England and Wales.

The case is being heard in Court Two of the Old Bailey, which lies in the oldest wing of the historic building in central London off the Great Hall.

Similar in size and appearance to its more famous sister, Court One, it is commonly used for high-profile terrorism trials such as the Manchester Arena bombing, Buckingham Palace sword attack and the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby.

Court No 1 at the Old Bailey in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Judge Sarah Munro QC will be the first senior circuit judge to have her sentencing remarks televised.

The judge, who presided over the high-profile inquest of the four victims of serial killer Stephen Port, was among an intake of female judges in recent years that brought gender parity to the Old Bailey for the first time.

Moves to allow a judge’s reasons for passing a certain sentence in a criminal case to be filmed have been under consideration for several years.

But plans were put on hold for two years during the Covid-19 crisis despite receiving backing in the Lords.

Since then, the proposal has arguably been eclipsed by the rapid rollout of video link access to criminal courts, helping to keep courts running in the pandemic.

This has enabled journalists and some members of the public, as well as members of the legal profession, to join hearings remotely from home or other locations around the country.

Under the Crown Court (Recording and Broadcasting) Order 2020, High Court and Senior Circuit judges are permitted to be filmed as they hand out penalties in criminal cases.

The oath cards used when witnesses and defendants are sworn in
In June 2020, the order received cross-party support in the Lords despite concerns by one peer that it risked creating “celebrity judges”.

Only the sentencing remarks may be filmed and no other court user, such as defendants, victims, witnesses, jurors or staff, will be caught on camera.

Ministry of Justice spokesman Lord Keen of Elie said at the time that the change was a sensible and proportionate means of making courts more accessible and transparent.

“It will give the public access and insight to court decisions while continuing to protect the integrity of the court and the rights of victims and defendants,” he said in a hybrid sitting of the House.

Labour former attorney general Lord Morris of Aberavon welcomed the “putting our toes in the water” approach being taken by ministers.

He said sentencing remarks could unexpectedly become very sensational and a consequence of the order would be that judges would exercise extra care, which would be for the good.

Inside the Old Bailey were cameras will be allowed to film for the first time
Tory former minister Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth welcomed the change but warned about the risk of creating “celebrity judges”.

He told the Lords: “We don’t want a Disneyland legal forum as they have in the USA.”

At the same time, peers also approved the Court of Appeal (Recording and Broadcasting) Amendment Order 2020 which will allow the broadcasting of judgments and advocates’ arguments in selected family proceedings.

Filming or taking pictures in a Crown Court case in the UK had been banned from 1925.

Anyone caught breaching the rules risks being found in contempt of court.

Though not a criminal offence, contempt of court can still result in a prison sentence.

For example, in July 2019, ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson was jailed for nine months for contempt of court – although not for filming inside court.

The case – again heard in Court Two of the Old Bailey – found he had interfered with the trial of a sexual grooming gang at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018 by live-steaming a video outside court in breach of reporting restrictions.

Despite the bar on TV in criminal courts, in 2004 a few cases in the Court of Appeal were filmed on a trial basis.

The Supreme Court allowed it in 2009 and filming in the Court of Appeal has become common since 2013.

