First televised sentencing to make legal history at Old Bailey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

First televised sentencing to make legal history at Old Bailey

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 3.33pm Updated: July 27 2022, 5.22pm
Inside the Old Bailey were cameras will be allowed to film for the first time (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Inside the Old Bailey were cameras will be allowed to film for the first time (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Legal history will be made at the Old Bailey with the first televised sentencing, the Ministry of Justice has announced.

On Thursday, Judge Sarah Munro QC is expected to be filmed as she passes sentence on Ben Oliver for the manslaughter of his grandfather.

The footage will be broadcast on news channels and made available online through Sky News, BBC, ITN and the PA news agency.

The move to allow cameras in the Crown Court follows a change in the law in 2020, but implementation was delayed in the pandemic.

It will open up some of the most high-profile courts and allow the public to see and hear judges explain the reasoning behind their sentences.

Only the judge will be filmed during any sentencing to protect the privacy of victims, witnesses and jurors.

Inside the Old Bailey
The move to allow cameras in the Crown Court follows a change in the law in 2020, but implementation was delayed in the pandemic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: “Opening up the courtroom to cameras to film the sentencing of some the country’s most serious offenders will improve transparency and reinforce confidence in the justice system.

“The public will now be able to see justice handed down, helping them understand better the complex decisions judges make.”

Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, Lord Burnett of Maldon, hailed the move as a “very positive” step in promoting open justice.

He said: “It’s something that I was really keen should happen and I started working on it when I became Lord Chief Justice in 2017.

“The law was introduced in 2020. And we all hoped that we would start filming sentencing remarks in high-profile criminal cases in the summer of 2020 and were it not for Covid, that would have happened, but now it is happening.

“I think it’s an exciting development, because it will help the public to understand how and why criminals get the sentences that they do in these very high-profile cases.”

Inside Court No 1
The footage will be broadcast on news channels and made available online through Sky News, BBC, ITN and the PA news agency (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Cameras already operate in the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court but bringing them to the Crown Court is a “significant development”, he said.

“Sentencing of serious criminal cases is something in which there is a legitimate public interest. And it’s always seemed to me that this is a part of the criminal process, which can be recorded and broadcast in many cases, but not all, without compromising the administration of justice or the interests of justice.”

He countered critics of bringing cameras into criminal courts by saying judges already pass sentences in open court, with the press and public present.

He added: “The broadcasting of the sentencing remarks will focus solely on the judge who will be sitting in court in the normal way, wearing his or her robes in the normal way.

“The solemnity of the proceedings are preserved entirely.”

Judge Sarah Munro
Judge Sarah Munro is expected to give the first televised sentencing at the Old Bailey (PA)

But he stopped short of advocating televising trials, saying: “My own but fairly strong view is that what we see happening around the world illustrates why that can be quite damaging.

“The thing about sentencing remarks is that broadcasting those doesn’t have an impact on the way witnesses and others involved in the trial process – complainants, victims and so on – are immediately affected.

“If you broadcast the trial proceedings themselves, it’s very difficult to avoid that.”

Sky, BBC, ITN and PA will be able to apply to film and broadcast sentencing remarks.

A notice in Court number one
Only the judge will be filmed during any sentencing to protect the privacy of victims, witnesses and jurors (PA)

John Battle, head of legal and compliance at ITN, and chairman of the Media Lawyers Association, said it was a “landmark moment for open justice”.

“This reform reflects the public’s right to see justice being done in their courts.

“Court reporting is vital to democracy and the rule of law and this long overdue change is welcomed,” he said.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: ”Filming judges’ sentencing remarks in the Crown Court of England and Wales is a victory for the viewer.

“It will allow for greater transparency in our courts and is something that broadcasters, including Sky News, have campaigned for more than a decade to achieve.”

Inside Court No 1
Cameras already operate in the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Interim director of BBC News Jonathan Munro said: “Justice must be seen to be done, so this is a crucial moment for transparency in the justice system – and for our audiences, who will be able to understand the judicial process better by witnessing it for themselves.”

Joe Pickover, head of video at PA said it was a “crucial milestone”.

He said: “Audiences across the UK will gain a much better understanding of the criminal process by witnessing the judicial system first hand, and PA is delighted to be playing its part in this vital development.”

The Central Criminal Court in London routinely hears some of the most complex cases, including murders and terrorism trials.

The sentencing of Ben Oliver will take place in Court Two, one of the Old Bailey’s oldest courtrooms.

The 25-year-old defendant from Bexleyheath, south London, admitted the manslaughter of 74-year-old David Oliver, in Mottingham, south London, on January 19 last year.

Ben Oliver was said to have Autistic Spectrum Disorder, which combined with other emotional and mental factors, diminished his responsibility for the killing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]