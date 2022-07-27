Sir William Wright remembered as ‘genius who followed his dreams’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir William Wright remembered as ‘genius who followed his dreams’

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 4.06pm Updated: July 27 2022, 5.20pm
The funeral cortege of the founder of Wrightbus, Sir William Wright, passes a zero-emissions bus outside the factory in Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sir William Wright was an innovator and a genius who followed his dreams, his son has told mourners.

Pastor Jeff Wright said his father had stood up against terrorism and gave much of his life to trying to improve Northern Ireland.

Earlier, hundreds of employees of Wrightbus in Ballymena formed a guard of honour outside the factory in tribute to founder Sir William.

Tributes have poured in after the death of the 94-year-old at the weekend.

Sir William founded the firm in Co Antrim with his father Robert after the Second World War. He also served as a unionist councillor until 2005.

It was the first company in the UK to produce an electric bus.

At a service of thanksgiving for his life at Green Pastures Church in Ballymena, Mr Wright paid tribute to his father.

He said: “My father was a lot of things to a lot of people, but to us he was dad, he was granda and great granda.

“And yet we were all aware of the largeness of who he was.

“Dad was a storyteller, a leader, a creator and an inventor.

“He was an adventurer and a genius.”

Mr Wright told how his father and grandfather had started the firm that was to have global success.

He said: “It was at his father’s house on Gordon Street that dad and his father Robert built the now famous tin shed.

“Dad had an ability to see and to dream and to understand where a market and where the technology was going.

Sir William Wright funeral
Sir William Wright died at the weekend (Niall Carson/PA)

“He read at least 20-30 industry magazines every week and had the courage of his convictions to follow those ideas and those dreams.

“We have a saying here in Green Pastures, some people dream of making a difference while others stay awake and do it.

“My dad was one of those who stayed awake and did it.”

Mr Wright told how his father entered politics at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

“He loved his country,” he said.

“He became a councillor in Ballymena, then he was elected as a member of Stormont.

“He gave so much of his life for the betterment of Northern Ireland and for the people of the town.

“But it was then that we as a family had to deal with the death threats from the IRA, and I remember as a young teenager lying awake at night worrying, doing lookout and waiting until he came home in case he would be murdered at the front door.

“Here I saw him display the courage of his convictions and he stood up against terrorism and was never afraid to make a stand for what he believed.”

Sir William Wright funeral
Employees stand outside the Wrightbus factory in Ballymena, as they watch the passing cortege (Liam McBurney/PA)

He added: “Dad never did care much for money, it was never his motivation.

“It was always product development and innovation that gave him his thrill.

“That is why Wrightbus became known for its market-leading innovation.

“The first aluminium coach, the first low-floor bus in the UK. He even saw the future need for clean energy for buses in London before London did.

“He built the first zero-emissions vehicle in Britain, then the first battery electric bus, and the first double-decker hydrogen bus in the world.

“All these firsts were to get Wrightbus recognised as leading the way, not just in the British bus industry but in Europe and the Far East and in the world.”

Earlier in the day, Wrightbus management and staff stood together to pay their respects as Sir William’s funeral cortege passed by.

Around 900 workers lined the streets as the cortege slowly passed one of the company’s zero-emission buses.

Sir William Wright funeral
Employees formed a guard of honour to the funeral cortege of Sir William Wright (Liam McBurney/PA)

Wrightbus executive chairman Jo Bamford praised the legacy of Sir William, saying he created the platform for a business which now leads the world.

Chief executive Buta Atwal said the guard of honour was a “fitting tribute” to a man who had put Wrightbus on the map.

“Everyone here at Wrightbus has been saddened by the death of Sir William but they were determined to pay their respects,” he said.

“The guard of honour was our way of thanking him for what he’s done for this business and this whole area, and we hope the family recognise that we will never forget the legacy he has left behind.”

Sir William, a father-of-three, grandfather and great-grandfather, was buried after a private family service.

Wrightbus employs more than 1,000 people at its factory in Ballymena.

Wrightbus built London’s Routemaster double-decker – dubbed the “Boris Bus” – which was ordered by the Prime Minister when he was mayor and chairman of Transport for London, the capital’s public transport operator.

However, it fell into financial difficulties in recent years and was bought by English industrialist Mr Bamford in 2019.

Stormont Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and North Antrim MP Ian Paisley were among those who expressed their sadness at Sir William’s death at the weekend.

Mr Paisley described him as “an entrepreneur without match”, adding: “We will not see his like again.”

