William pays tribute to ‘committed and brave’ ranger who was shot dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

William pays tribute to ‘committed and brave’ ranger who was shot dead

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 6.24pm
The Duke of Cambridge has paid tribute to “committed and brave” ranger Anton Mzimba (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge has paid tribute to “committed and brave” ranger Anton Mzimba (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has paid tribute to “committed and brave” ranger Anton Mzimba who was reportedly shot and killed outside his home.

William called for those responsible for the death of the conservationist, who worked in South Africa, to be “swiftly brought to justice”.

Mr Mzimba was head of ranger services at Timbavati private game reserve in north-east South Africa, near the Kruger National Park.

He spoke to William via video link last autumn, when the royal, who has campaigned against illegal wildlife smuggling, visited a technology company to learn about a new device to combat ivory smugglers.

In a message posted on his official Twitter account, and signed off by William, he said: “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November.

“Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family. W”

Timbavati also tweeted in tribute to the ranger: “Anton, you have left a legacy – one which we will, in your honour, hold up high and never forget.

“We mourn the loss of Mr Anton Mzimba, Head of Ranger Services, who dedicated 25 years of his life to the Timbavati. A true testimony of a wildlife warrior.”

Royal visit to Microsoft HQ
William during his visit to Microsoft’s offices where he chatted to the ranger (Steve Parsons/PA)

The duke and the ranger spoke during William’s visit to Microsoft’s offices in Reading to meet developers of new AI technology that can detect ivory hidden in suitcases.

Mr Mzimba reportedly told the duke about the involvement of criminal gangs in targeting wildlife: “This is a very well-organised crime. It involves local people. But, down the line, it goes across the border of the country.”

In a tweet posted on its official account the charity Helping Rhinos said: “Head of Ranger at Timbavati, Anton Mzimba, was shot and killed outside of his home last night.

“This follows recent death threats and highlights the daily threat facing Rangers. Our deepest condolences to Anton’s loved ones and co-workers at this difficult time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier