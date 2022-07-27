Eating more foods like crisps and cookies ‘linked to increased risk of dementia’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Eating more foods like crisps and cookies ‘linked to increased risk of dementia’

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 9.02pm
Eating more foods like crisps and cookies ‘linked to increased risk of dementia’ (Philip Toscano/PA)
Eating more foods like crisps and cookies ‘linked to increased risk of dementia’ (Philip Toscano/PA)

People who eat the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods like fizzy drinks and chocolate may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who eat the lowest amounts, a study has indicated.

It also found that replacing ultra-processed foods with unprocessed or minimally processed foods was associated with a lower risk.

According to the study, eating more unprocessed or minimally processed food by the equivalent of half an apple a day, while decreasing ultra-processed foods by the equivalent of a chocolate bar a day, is associated with 3% decreased risk of dementia.

Ultra-processed foods – which are high in added sugar, fat and salt, and low in protein and fibre – include soft drinks, salty and sugary snacks, ice cream, sausage, deep-fried chicken, canned baked beans, ketchup and flavoured cereals.

The researchers highlighted that their findings do not prove that ultra-processed foods cause dementia and that they only show an association.

Study author Huiping Li, of Tianjin Medical University in China, said: “Ultra-processed foods are meant to be convenient and tasty, but they diminish the quality of a person’s diet.

“These foods may also contain food additives or molecules from packaging or produced during heating, all of which have been shown in other studies to have negative effects on thinking and memory skills.

“Our research not only found that ultra-processed foods are associated with an increased risk of dementia, it found replacing them with healthy options may decrease dementia risk.”

The study suggests that for every 10% increase in daily intake of ultra-processed foods, people had a 25% higher risk of dementia.

The research also found that substituting just 10% of ultra-processed foods with unprocessed or minimally processed foods, like fresh fruit, vegetables, legumes, milk and meat, was associated with a 19% lower risk of dementia.

Researchers identified 72,083 people from the UK Biobank study, a large database containing the health information of half a million people.

They were aged 55 and older and did not have dementia at the start of the study.

After being followed for an average of 10 years, 518 were diagnosed with dementia.

Researchers determined how much ultra-processed food people ate by calculating the grammes per day and comparing it with grammes per day of other foods to create a percentage of their daily diet.

The participants were divided into four equal groups from lowest percentage consumption of ultra-processed foods to highest.

Researchers found that on average, ultra-processed foods made up 9% of the daily diet of people in the lowest group, an average of 225 grammes per day, compared with 28% for people in the highest group, or an average of 814 grammes per day.

They say the main food group contributing to high ultra-processed food intake was drinks, followed by sugary products and ultra-processed dairy.

In the lowest group, 105 of the 18,021 people developed dementia, compared with 150 of the 18,021 people in the highest group.

Huiping Li said: “Our results also show increasing unprocessed or minimally processed foods by only 50 grammes a day, which is equivalent to half an apple, a serving of corn, or a bowl of bran cereal, and simultaneously decreasing ultra-processed foods by 50 grammes a day, equivalent to a chocolate bar or a serving of fish sticks, is associated with 3% decreased risk of dementia.

“It’s encouraging to know that small and manageable changes in diet may make a difference in a person’s risk of dementia.”

The findings are published in the Neurology journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]