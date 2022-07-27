Diver Tom Daley among athletes carrying Commonwealth Games baton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Diver Tom Daley among athletes carrying Commonwealth Games baton

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 10.32pm
Daley is among the famous athletes carrying the baton (Adam Davy/PA)
Diver Tom Daley is among the famous athletes carrying the Queen’s Baton ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic gold medallist, 28, will join gymnast Max Whitlock and boxer Galal Yafai as official Batonbearers during the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday.

British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell and retired hockey player Alex Danson-Bennett will also be carrying the baton during its final steps.

Each of the athletes is representing a cause, with Daley running in support of LGBT rights while Yafai, who is from the city, is supporting young people.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fifteen
Galal Yafai will be carrying the baton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Daybell will run in the name of the NHS, supporting his colleagues who were on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The baton, containing a message from the Queen to be read aloud by the Prince of Wales at the opening ceremony, has been carried for 294 days with trips to each of the 72 nations that make up the Commonwealth.

The relay went through 180 towns, cities and villages up and down England during the home leg of the journey.

President of the Commonwealth Games Federation Dame Louise Martin said: “The baton bearers who will take to the stage this evening are not only incredible athletes but also represent brilliant causes which symbolise the values of humanity, equality and destiny, which are at the heart of the Commonwealth movement.” 

The Queen’s Baton Relay
The baton travelled through 72 nations (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chief executive of Commonwealth Games England Paul Blanchard said: “It’s an honour for Team England to have selected the official Batonbearers for the opening ceremony of Birmingham 2022.

“All the athletes encapsulate our values as a team and have represented England with distinction in previous Games. We’re delighted to see them bringing the Queen’s Baton home to begin the Games.”

