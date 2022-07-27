What the papers say – July 28 By Press Association July 28 2022, 12.52am What the papers say – July 28 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The RMT dispute, energy bills and the drought are among the topics on Thursday’s papers. The Guardian and the i both lead on a threat of a general strike from RMT head Mick Lynch. Guardian front page, Thursday 28 July 2022: Unions issue general strike threat as rail crisis grows pic.twitter.com/SyQyvv8nX2— The Guardian (@guardian) July 27, 2022 i: UK general strike threat if Truss takes on unions #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ohCUAay806— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 27, 2022 Predictions that energy bills could rise to an average of £500 a month are front page of the Daily Mirror, The Independent and the Daily Express. Thursday's front page: SHOCKING#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/nsA0CXJEiW pic.twitter.com/txUYNSSfE3— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 27, 2022 Indepdendent Digital: Households face energybills of £500 per month – ‘Almighty hit’ to living standards as Russia squeezes gas supply #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8j23Sw5f5Z— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 27, 2022 Express: FEARS ENERGY BILLS WILL HITSHOCKING £3,850 A YEAR #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vGdJiY39db— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 27, 2022 The Daily Telegraph and The Times lead on a warning from the UK’s national security advisor that an accidental nuclear war with China is a growing risk. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Accidental nuclear war with China a 'growing risk''#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/1ndJRv3TOp— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 27, 2022 Times: Russia’s gas squeeze will send winter energy bills to £4,000 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jRh6934AIl— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 27, 2022 The country has experienced its driest July since 1911, reports Metro, amid worries regarding the UK’s drought. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰DRIEST JULY SINCE 1911🔴 And in five days it may beat all records, says Met Office pic.twitter.com/xhScclOdBs— Metro (@MetroUK) July 27, 2022 The Daily Mail writes that a lawyer has won an employment tribunal case after her chambers investigated her stance on gender. Mail: Victory for free speech …and women #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/V7LKVsA0bq— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 27, 2022 The US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates again is front page of the Financial Times. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 28 July https://t.co/Hn9Lfwi0sJ pic.twitter.com/PzKJBITDxm— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 27, 2022 The Sun reports Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is on holiday with a new girlfriend. On tomorrow's front page: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel pictured on holiday with new Brazilian girlfriend days after divorcing wife of 13 years https://t.co/tnaCDzm1I6 pic.twitter.com/YO1QIm8Dcp— The Sun (@TheSun) July 27, 2022 And the Daily Star reports on new advise for Brits to cut back on washing their hair to save water. Grease is the word 😳 #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/yjRNQBnDM6 pic.twitter.com/ogj2Xw2PJ0— Daily Star (@dailystar) July 27, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirms feature film is in the pipeline BAE Systems confirms appointment of first female chair as profit rise Mother criticises council after son murdered by woman trying to adopt him Housing affordability in England at worst levels since 1999, says ONS