Followers of cleric enter Iraqi parliament in show of force

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 7.22am
Iraqi protesters breach the parliament in Baghdad (Ali Abdul Hassan/AP)
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters have breached Baghdad’s parliament chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.

The majority of the protesters were followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

The demonstrators, all of them men, were seen walking on tables of the parliament floor, leafing through folders, sitting in the chairs of legislators and waving Iraqi flags.

The incident raised the stakes in the political struggle for Iraq nearly 10 months after federal elections.

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached the parliament in Baghdad
No legislators were present.

Only security forces were inside the building and they appeared to allow the protesters in with relative ease.

The demonstrators were protesting over the recent selection of Mohammed al-Sudani as the official nominee of the Co-ordination Framework bloc, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties and their allies.

It was the largest protest since federal elections were held in October, and the second time Mr al-Sadr has used his ability to mobilise masses to send a message to his political rivals this month.

Earlier in July, thousands heeded his call for a mass prayer, an event many feared would devolve into destabilising protests.

Hours after his followers occupied parliament, Mr al-Sadr issued a statement on Twitter telling them their message had been received, and “to return safely to your homes”, signalling there would be no further escalation to the sit-in.

Mohammed al-Sudani
Shortly after, protesters began making their way out of the parliament building with security forces supervising.

The incident, and Mr al-Sadr’s subsequent show of control over his followers, carried an implicit warning to the Framework alliance of a potential escalation to come if the government forms with Mr al-Sudani at the helm.

Mr al-Sadr’s ability to mobilise and control his large grassroots following gives him powerful leverage over his rivals.

In a similar fashion, his followers stormed the Green Zone in 2016 and entered the country’s parliament building to demand political reform.

Earlier in the day, demonstrators breached Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the parliament and other government buildings, as well as foreign embassies.

Protesters chanted curses against Iran and said “Sudani, out!”

Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr hold posters with his photo outside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq
Riot police had attempted to repel the protesters using water cannons, but demonstrators scaled the cement barrier walls and pulled down slabs using ropes to enter the Green Zone.

The demonstrators walked down the zone’s main thoroughfare with little resistance from security forces.

One security personnel was seen handing a protester a water bottle.

Caretaker prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called for calm and restraint, and for protesters to “immediately withdraw” from the area.

Mr al-Sadr recently stepped down from the political process despite having won the most seats in the October federal election.

Protesters carried portraits of the cleric.

Mr al-Sudani was selected by State of Law leader and former premier Nouri al-Maliki.

Iraqi protesters breach the parliament
Before Mr al-Sudani can face parliament to be seated officially as premier-designate, parties must first select a president.

Protesters also chanted: “Maliki, garbage!”

The Framework, in a statement, said they had known of “calls urging chaos, stirring up strife”, within the last 24 hours since nominating Mr al-Sudani.

The United Nations said Iraqis had the right to protest but that it was “essential that demonstrations remain peaceful and comply with the law”, in a statement.

Mr al-Sadr exited government formation talks after he was not able to corral enough legislators to get the majority required to elect Iraq’s next president.

Iraqi protesters breach the parliament in Baghdad
By replacing his legislators, the Framework leader pushed ahead to form the next government.

Many fear doing so also opens the doors to street protests organised by Mr al-Sadr’s large grass roots following and instability.

