Eboni Usoro-Brown: England welcome increased expectations ahead of title defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Eboni Usoro-Brown: England welcome increased expectations ahead of title defence

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 12.02pm
Eboni Usoro-Brown is preparing to compete in her fourth Commonwealth Games (Nigel French/PA)
Eboni Usoro-Brown is preparing to compete in her fourth Commonwealth Games (Nigel French/PA)

Gold medals and more yoghurt are foremost in the mind of England netball veteran Eboni Usoro-Brown as the host nation prepare to begin the defence of their Commonwealth Games title against Trinidad and Tobago in Birmingham on Friday.

Usoro-Brown, who was integral to her team’s dramatic final triumph over Australia on the Gold Coast in 2018, will be cheered from the stands at the NEC by her daughter Savannah, who celebrates her second birthday in August.

The Solihull-born 34-year-old took an enforced but much-needed break from the sport in 2020 but said starting a family, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, has provided a welcome sense of perspective.

England v New Zealand – Vitality Netball International Series – Echo Arena
Eboni Usoro-Brown starred in England’s Gold Coast triumph (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“Savannah is coming up to two in August and whether we win or lose or have a good or bad day, she just wants to know when she can play with mummy and have more cuddles and yoghurt,” Usoro-Brown told the PA news agency.

“She is a ray of sunshine and she ensures that on any given day I will always have a positive picture. I think it is important to join other role models in emphasising what is possible in terms of being both an athlete and a mother.”

Usoro-Brown is entering her fourth Commonwealth Games and feels a renewed focus on the remainder of her career, having returned from her hiatus to spend the majority of the early part of 2022 in Australia with the Queensland Firebirds.

“I was born in Solihull so it feels like my career has come full circle, being able to come back and play a Commonwealth Games in my home city,” added Usoro-Brown.

“When I had Savannah almost two years ago I didn’t even know if I would make it back into a Roses dress. After 2018 I very much needed a break from the sport and ironically I got an enforced one.

“After having Savannah I rediscovered a real love for the sport and couldn’t wait to get my trainers back on and give it a good crack. I was really determined to get back and reach a point where I could play in front of my daughter, friends and family.”

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
England will defend the netball title they won dramatically in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

England begin their campaign in Group B, which includes New Zealand, who denied the Roses a place in the 2019 World Cup final in Liverpool, and went on to win the title with an equally thrilling one-goal win over Australia.

Usoro-Brown believes the drama of England’s historic win on the Gold Coast, when Helen Housby scored the winning goal in the final second, has led to a fundamental change to the perception of the Roses’ place in the global game.

“We changed the world order because an Australia versus New Zealand final had always seemed like a given,” she added. “We’ve shown we’re a real thorn in their sides and we’re not just there to make up the numbers.

“We knew it was going to come, even back in 2014 when we were on the end of a couple of narrow defeats. The expectations have shifted and we welcome them. We are looking at them as a positive because we know we are going out there to challenge and not just compete.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]