Ex-BBC DJ accused of stalking tells jury he is the victim of a ‘witch-hunt’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ex-BBC DJ accused of stalking tells jury he is the victim of a ‘witch-hunt’

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 1.56pm
Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield arrives at Nottingham Crown Court for trial charged with stalking corporation staff members (PA)
Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield arrives at Nottingham Crown Court for trial charged with stalking corporation staff members (PA)

An ex-BBC radio host accused of eight stalking charges has told a court he is the victim of a “witch-hunt” and a “pile-on” by broadcasters including Jeremy Vine.

YouTube radio host Alex Belfield opted not to give evidence in his defence before giving a closing speech claiming he was a whistle-blower who had seen two-and-a-half years of his life “torn apart” by police inquiries.

Prosecutors allege the 42-year-old used social media messages, videos and emails to cause serious alarm or distress to eight people including Channel 5 and BBC Radio 2 presenter Mr Vine, former BBC Radio Leeds mid-morning show host Stephanie Hirst, and BBC Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith.

Alex Belfield court case
TV presenter Jeremy Vine arriving at Nottingham Crown Court earlier in the trial (Dave Higgens/PA)

Belfield, from Mapperley, Nottingham, denies eight counts of stalking spanning a period between 2012 and 2021, after his contract with BBC Radio Leeds was not renewed.

Addressing jurors on Thursday, Belfield told Nottingham Crown Court he had chosen not to testify because a transcript of his police interviews had been read to the jury.

Asserting that his position had not changed since his comments to police, Belfield said of his time at the BBC: “I in fact was bullied – I in fact was the victim.

“I have never been a threat to anyone at the BBC other than to expose what they don’t want me to talk about.

“They spend their time begging for whistle-blowers and when I whistle-blowed they tried to shut me down.

“Why did they do that? Because they don’t want me to have a voice.”

During his speech, Belfield denied making death threats to anyone, adding: “I think lockdown made it fun to close me down… because I am the only person in lockdown who actually became more successful.

“My channel took off during lockdown because people were lonely – I became their voice of reason.

“Had there been a death threat there is absolutely no way the BBC would have thrown them in the bin.”

Saying he had been strip-searched and “thrown in a van” by police, Belfield argued that stalking actually involved “stealth” while nothing he had done had been “behind closed doors”.

“My opening line to the police was ‘this is a witch-hunt’,” Belfield said. “A witch-hunt is a load of people getting together to get rid of someone they don’t like.

“That’s what this is. Why would you wade into something that’s nothing to do with you?”

The Audio and Radio Industry Awards – London
Ex-BBC Radio Leeds presenter Stephanie Hirst is among the complainants (PA Archive/Lia Toby)

Accusing complainants including Mr Vine of subjecting him to a “pile-on” to shut him down, Belfield added: “Instead of accepting my opinion… they wanted it closed down.

“All I simply wanted to do is tell the truth. As a whistle-blower at the BBC I was there for 15 years and I saw where the bodies were buried, if you like.

“I was the most successful anti-BBC journalist in the country by simply going to the press office for freedom of information (requests).

“I have had two-and-a-half years of my life torn apart by these people.”

Belfield, who described himself as “a Nottingham lad with a potty mouth”, also said he had paid for his house by selling stories about the BBC to newspapers.

Before the defendant’s speech, the trial judge Mr Justice Saini told the jury they would retire to consider a verdict on Tuesday.

He also gave “route to verdict” directions to the jury, telling them they were entitled to draw such inferences as appeared proper from Belfield’s decision not to give evidence.

The judge said the jury must not convict Belfield “wholly or even mainly” on his failure to give evidence.

He told the jury: “A journalist is entitled to be provocative and controversial.

“The prosecution say that what Mr Belfield did went beyond any reasonable exercise of free speech rights.”

Mr Belfield’s case was that he had acted reasonably, the judge said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]