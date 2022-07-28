Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota to miss Community Shield for Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota to miss Community Shield for Liverpool

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 2.40pm
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss the Community Shield due to injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota when they face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Both players have been injured during pre-season and neither will be able to feature in the curtain-raiser at the King Power Stadium.

Alisson is the closest to being available having resumed training after an abdominal problem but the Brazilian is targeting the opening Premier League game against Fulham on August 6.

Diogo Jota has been troubled by a hamstring injury
Jota has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not even with the squad at their training camp in Austria this week.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said at a press conference on Thursday: “Ali trained today more than the day before, so he will definitely be available for Fulham, but not for the weekend.

“Diogo is not here with us so how could he play a football game? It will take a while, unfortunately.”

Due to the early start to the campaign this year, Klopp admits he has not had enough time in pre-season to do all the work he would have liked.

Klopp is to arrange another friendly for his side after the season has started
Because of that, the Reds are to play another friendly the day after the Community Shield and they are to arrange another for after the Fulham fixture.

Klopp said: “We have to extend our pre-season, if you like, into the season.

“We play on Saturday against City and we play a pre-season friendly on Sunday against Strasbourg. Then Fulham and the next day we play another game.”

Nevertheless, Klopp is hoping his FA Cup-winning side can hit the ground running this weekend against champions City, the team who pipped them to the Premier League title by just one point last season.

The German said: “It’s very important. We have played this ‘final’ a couple of times and it would be nice if we could win it. It’s the last domestic cup competition we didn’t win yet, so we will give it a try.”

