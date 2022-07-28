Final part of Queen’s baton relay met with gay rights protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Final part of Queen’s baton relay met with gay rights protest

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 3.36pm
Campaigner Peter Tatchell during a LGBT+ protest at Aston Hall ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (PA)
The final leg of the Queen’s baton relay was met with a gay rights protest ahead of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham.

Around 30 demonstrators gathered outside Aston Hall on Thursday, led by human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, who said he was trying to “raise public awareness of homophobia in the Commonwealth”.

Mr Tatchell was joined by members of the Out and Proud African LGBTI group, who he said had fled persecution in their home countries.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Previews – Thursday 28th July
Some protesters wore a T-shirt displaying the words ‘we exist’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Some protesters wore T-shirts displaying the words “we exist”, and the group took part in chants such as “freedom, equality, homosexuality”.

Many of the demonstrators held placards which read “Commonwealth countries ban selection of LGBT+ athletes” and “abolish anti-LGBT+ laws in the Commonwealth”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Tatchell said: “We’re here with LGBT+ people from Commonwealth countries who have fled persecution.

“Some of these people have been arrested, jailed, tortured and even subjected to attempts to kill them with the sanction of their own Commonwealth countries.

“It is unconscionable – it is in defiance of the Commonwealth charter.”

Mr Tatchell continued: “Our main role today is to raise public awareness of homophobia in the Commonwealth.

“We also want to point out that the Commonwealth Games Federation says that these games are open for everyone – but that’s not true.

“An LGBT+ athlete in a Commonwealth country where homosexuality is against the law would never be selected for their national team no matter how good they were.

“They’d be put in prison instead.”

