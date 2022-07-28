In Pictures: Raging Bull kicks off Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Raging Bull kicks off Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 10.04pm Updated: July 28 2022, 10.58pm
Fireworks are set off as Duran Duran perform during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022.
Fireworks are set off as Duran Duran perform during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022.

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony saw the Red Arrows and a huge raging bull kick off a carnival of colour in Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Thursday night.

Performances from Brummie musicians, 1980s new wavers Duran Duran and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, provided the soundtrack to an evening that had plenty of references to the host city.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
The Red Arrows flypast goes over the stadium during the opening ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Performers during the opening ceremony (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in style (Davies Davies/PA)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall drove into the venue in a vintage Aston Martin as part of a convoy of 72 cars which formed a Union flag when viewed from above.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
A giant puppet depicting Edwin Elgar takes centre stage (Mike Egerton/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Activist Malala Yousafzai, who settled in Birmingham when she came to the UK, addresses the crowd (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Performers around the Raging Bull (Mike Egerton/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
BMX riders thrill the crowd (Jacob King/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Drag queen Ginny Lemon performs high above the ground (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
The huge Raging Bull breathes steam (Tim Goode/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
The Women appears on top of the Raging Bull (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
There were plenty of references to Birmingham’s industrial history (Mike Egerton/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Participants thrilled the crowd with sky high performances (Tim Goode/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Performers dance on a water-soaked stage (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Teams from around the Commonwealth paraded before the capacity crowd.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Ghana’s athletes enter the stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Birmingham band Duran Duran performed some of their hits at the close of the ceremony.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Duran Duran perform at the Alexander Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

