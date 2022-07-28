Wildlife lovers celebrate 100th osprey to fly the nest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wildlife lovers celebrate 100th osprey to fly the nest

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.05am Updated: July 29 2022, 12.54am
Fourlaws the osprey makes her first flight over Kielder Forest, Northumberland (Forestry England/PA)
A programme to re-introduce endangered ospreys to a remote corner of England after more than two centuries has seen its 100th chick take to the air.

The milestone was reached when a chick called Fourlaws summoned up the courage to leave its nest and flew over Kielder Forest in Northumberland.

Watched by her timid sister, Fourlaws was captured on a camera over their nest making her first flight on Wednesday morning, returning 35 minutes later.

She had been beating her wings and leaping into the air for days, indicating she was preparing for her first foray out of the nest.

She became the 100th Kielder osprey chick to fly since they were introduced in 2009, when the rare birds of prey were born in Northumberland for the first time in over 200 years.

Once seen throughout the UK, ospreys were persecuted and the species became extinct as a breeding bird in England in 1847 and in Scotland in 1916.

Their recent success has delighted conservationists as Kielder has become a key location for nature recovery, acting as a bridgehead for ospreys to continue re-colonising England.

Tom Dearnley, ecologist with Forestry England, said: “To have 100 chicks successfully fledge in just 13 years and by a bird that had been absent for so long is amazing.

“This is the restoration of a population, a reservoir of animals which can spread outwards creating a huge boost to biodiversity. 

Ospreys chicks born
Forestry Commission ecologist Tom Dearnley holding one of pair of osprey chicks (PA)

“It’s full repayment for the effort invested in building nesting platforms in the years before their arrival and the work of the whole team involved in ospreys at Kielder.

He added: “The significance of this size of population is that locally born birds are now being seen at other locations across the UK, as well as returning to Northumberland to raise their own families. It just shows what can be done with well-managed habitats, foresight and collaborative working.”

Learning to hunt for themselves will be the next stage.

The young ospreys must build up body fat as within weeks they will embark on a hazardous 5,000-mile migration as far south as sub-Saharan Africa.

In two years’ time, the youngsters should make their first return trip to the UK.

