What the papers say – July 29

The front pages look at energy profits and the cost of living.

The Guardian, The Independent, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star lead on “outrage” about the “soaring” profits of energy firms while the cost-of-living crisis continues.

Guardian front page, Friday 29 July 2022: Energy firms' profit surge 'insults working people' pic.twitter.com/VyBKUqKdqU — The Guardian (@guardian) July 28, 2022

The Financial Times adds that Centrica has called for more Government support for households to pay their energy bills.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 29 July https://t.co/H1r9PhhJEM pic.twitter.com/2XTSOy3BO6 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 28, 2022

The Tory leadership debate is front page of the i and the Daily Express, with the former reporting ministers are anxious about leaks from within the party.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and The Times report on the closure of the Tavistock gender identity clinic.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'NHS faces crackdown on puberty blockers'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/SXsSAwiMEl — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 28, 2022

TIMES: Child gender clinic forced to close over safety fears #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pndGhsjMtR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 28, 2022

Explicit private messages exchanged between Wayne Couzen’s police colleagues revealed in court are front page of Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 VILE TEXTS OF SARAH KILLER POLICE PALS 🔴 Court told how they joked about sexually assaulting victims of domestic violence#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/ncDmvXHxHt — Metro (@MetroUK) July 28, 2022

And The Sun previews the Wagatha Christie verdict due today.

On tomorrow's front page: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy kept in the dark over libel trial verdict over fears they might leak ithttps://t.co/3rnFbOYWOJ pic.twitter.com/fpnATW6C5a — The Sun (@TheSun) July 28, 2022