What the papers say – July 29 By Press Association July 29 2022, 2.10am What the papers say – July 29 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The front pages look at energy profits and the cost of living. The Guardian, The Independent, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star lead on “outrage” about the “soaring” profits of energy firms while the cost-of-living crisis continues. Guardian front page, Friday 29 July 2022: Energy firms' profit surge 'insults working people' pic.twitter.com/VyBKUqKdqU— The Guardian (@guardian) July 28, 2022 INDEPENDENT: Energy firms’ soaring profits spark outrage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IXHTUFMvqG— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 28, 2022 Friday's front page: Profits in Misery #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/LlUrHEl1VP pic.twitter.com/LXKo6Lumdh— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 28, 2022 Friday's front page: Money-grabbing scumbags #tomorrowspapertoday https://t.co/lSpSetzkRj pic.twitter.com/keKRPEXv7U— Daily Star (@dailystar) July 28, 2022 The Financial Times adds that Centrica has called for more Government support for households to pay their energy bills. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 29 July https://t.co/H1r9PhhJEM pic.twitter.com/2XTSOy3BO6— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 28, 2022 The Tory leadership debate is front page of the i and the Daily Express, with the former reporting ministers are anxious about leaks from within the party. Tory contest leak inquiry grows amid toxic fallout. Friday’s @theipaper front page #tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers #skypapers #conservatives pic.twitter.com/Ejz4NxlrpS— Tim Alden (@timaldi) July 28, 2022 Friday's front page: Sunak: I'll kick 5,600 foreign criminals out of Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/rZQNVZPrTj pic.twitter.com/0nfO30WDBe— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 28, 2022 The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and The Times report on the closure of the Tavistock gender identity clinic. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'NHS faces crackdown on puberty blockers'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/SXsSAwiMEl— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 28, 2022 Friday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/r49hOvuzve— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 28, 2022 TIMES: Child gender clinic forced to close over safety fears #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pndGhsjMtR— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 28, 2022 Explicit private messages exchanged between Wayne Couzen’s police colleagues revealed in court are front page of Metro. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰VILE TEXTS OF SARAH KILLER POLICE PALS🔴 Court told how they joked about sexually assaulting victims of domestic violence#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/ncDmvXHxHt— Metro (@MetroUK) July 28, 2022 And The Sun previews the Wagatha Christie verdict due today. On tomorrow's front page: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy kept in the dark over libel trial verdict over fears they might leak ithttps://t.co/3rnFbOYWOJ pic.twitter.com/fpnATW6C5a— The Sun (@TheSun) July 28, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier What the papers say – July 28 What the papers say – July 27 What the papers say – July 26 What the papers say – July 25