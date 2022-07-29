US offers 10 million dollar reward for Russian election interference information

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US offers 10 million dollar reward for Russian election interference information

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 7.32am
Yevgeny Prigozhin (AP)
Yevgeny Prigozhin (AP)

The US state department has offered a reward of up to 10 million dollars (£8.2 million) for information about Russian interference in American elections.

The reward, offered by the department’s Rewards for Justice programme, seeks information about the troll farm the Internet Research Agency, as well as Yevgeniy Prigozhin – a wealthy businessman whose ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin earned him the nickname “Putin Chef” – and other entities involved in interfering in the 2016 US election, won by Republican Donald Trump.

Prigozhin and 12 other Russians were indicted along with the Internet Research Agency in 2018 as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia had coordinated with the Trump campaign to sway the election.

The defendants were accused of a huge but hidden social media trolling campaign aimed at sowing discord on controversial issues and at helping Mr Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. Officials say Prigozhin provided funding for the agency through companies he controlled.

None of the defendants have faced trial in the United States.

In 2020, the justice department moved to drop charges against two Russian firms named in the indictment, saying it had concluded that a trial against a corporate defendant, with no presence in the US and no prospect of meaningful punishment even if convicted, would likely expose sensitive law enforcement tools and techniques.

The US state department described the reward as part of “wider efforts to ensure the security and integrity of our elections and protect against foreign interference in our elections”.

