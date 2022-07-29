Tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ court date postponed by three weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ court date postponed by three weeks

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 8.42am
Nick Kyrgios (Adam Davy/PA)
Nick Kyrgios (Adam Davy/PA)

Wimbledon tennis finalist Nick Kyrgios’ court date to face a common assault charge has been postponed by three weeks.

The charge relates to an incident in January 2021 that was reported to Australian Capital Territory (ACT) police in December.

Kyrgios was initially expected to face ACT Magistrates’ Court on August 2 – next Tuesday.

But court officials said the case is now scheduled to be heard on August 23.

Nick Kyrgios
Kyrgios faces a court hearing on August 23, though he is not obliged to attend (AP)

Kyrgios is not required to attend that court session if he is legally represented.

At Wimbledon, where Kyrgios lost in four sets in the final to Novak Djokovic, the Australian said he had been advised by his lawyers not to make any comment on the pending court case.

Canberra solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith is now acting on Kyrgios’ behalf.

Mr Kukulies-Smith would also not confirm details of the charge, saying it would be inappropriate while the matter was before the courts.

Kyrgios is scheduled to play a tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, in mid-August before the US Open begins in New York on August 29.

