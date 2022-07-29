Inflation in eurozone countries rises to record high of 8.9%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Inflation in eurozone countries rises to record high of 8.9%

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 10.22am Updated: July 29 2022, 10.36am
Energy prices have surged (Michael Sohn/AP)
Energy prices have surged (Michael Sohn/AP)

Inflation in the European countries using the euro climbed to another record in July pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 8.9%, an increase from 8.6% in June, according to figures from the European Union statistics agency.

Inflation has been running at its highest level since 1997 when record-keeping for the euro began.

Energy prices surged by 39.7% while food prices rose by 9.8% and other goods by 4.5%.

The eurozone’s economy grew from April to June, expanding by 0.7% compared with the previous quarter and up 4% over the same period in 2021.

That contrasts with the United States, whose the economy has contracted for two straight quarters, raising fears of a recession with inflation at 40-year highs.

But the job market is even stronger than before the Covid-19 pandemic, and most economists, including Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell have said they do not think the economy is in recession.

Many, however, increasingly expect an economic downturn in the US to begin later this year or next, much like in Europe.

Europe’s proximity to the war in Ukraine and its reliance on Russian energy mean it is at risk of recession as Moscow throttles flows of natural gas that power factories, generate electricity and heat homes in the winter.

More reductions this week through a major pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 1, have heightened fears that the Kremlin may cut off supplies completely.

That would force rationing for energy-intensive industries and spike already record-high levels of inflation driven by soaring energy prices, threatening to plunge the 27-nation bloc into recession.

While European Union governments approved a measure this week to reduce gas use by 15% and have passed tax cuts and subsidies to ease a cost-of-living crisis, Europe is at the mercy of Russia and the weather.

A cold winter, when natural gas demand soars, could draw down storage levels that governments are now scrambling to fill but been made infinitely harder by Russia’s cuts.

“With the region’s gas supply now reduced and inflation set to remain high for some time, the eurozone is likely to fall into recession,” Michael Tran, an assistant economist with Capital Economics, said in an analysis this week.

Economists’ forecasts vary on the impact to economic output, especially country by country, but ING bank says the hit from a complete cut-off of Russian gas to the 19 countries sharing the euro would be 1% to 3% of GDP in the short run.

“Given that we are already expecting a mild recession, this would be enough to get to a full-blown recession,” ING analysts said in a research note this week.

To combat soaring inflation, the European Central Bank raised interest rates last week for the first time in 11 years by a larger-than-expected half-point. It is expected to be followed by another increase in September.

The ECB had trailed other central banks like the Fed and the Bank of England in making credit more expensive, fearing the outsize impact of soaring energy prices tied to the war.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]