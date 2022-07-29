Sony’s profits rise by 3% despite trend away from gaming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sony’s profits rise by 3% despite trend away from gaming

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 10.46am
Sony has reported a rise in profits (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
Sony’s profits have edged up 3% in the last quarter, weathering production setbacks from Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a trend away from video gaming as pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere.

Sony’s April-June profit totalled 218 billion yen ($1.6 billion), up from 212 billion yen a year earlier, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company said.

Quarterly sales rose 2% to 2.31 trillion yen on the back of strong demand in Sony’s music operations, including for Harry Styles’ Harry’s House and Doja Cat’s Planet Her.

Britain Mercury Prize
Harry Styles helped boost Sony music sales (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Among the better performers in movies was Morbius, a film based on the Marvel Comics hero. Sony is also hoping Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt and set for release in August, will do well at the box office.

Sony, which makes the PlayStation video game consoles, Bravia TVs and Columbia Pictures films, said sales from its music streaming service rose during the quarter.

Despite some concern about a global economic slowdown, the streaming business was expected to remain stable, said chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki.

Sales fell in the video games sector and technology services. One reason was that, as restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic eased, people were playing games less and instead going out, Mr Totoki said.

Also, a shortage of computer chips has slowed production of the Sony’s PlayStation 5 machine.

Sony’s game software sales fell in the latest quarter while costs for developing software rose.

Sony acknowledged the slowdown in shipments may dampen the momentum of game players’ interest in PlayStation 5.

But the company is banking on major game titles slated for release later in the year to revive sales.

Sony said it expects its full fiscal year profit to fall to 800 billion yen from the previous year’s 882 billion yen.

