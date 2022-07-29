Two people arrested after girl, nine, dies from suspected stab wound

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to the scene in Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday.

The force said on Friday that two people have been arrested following the “isolated incident”, which is being treated as murder.

Police are not in a position to name the victim, but her parents have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Aerial view of the scene on Fountain Lane in Boston after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound (Joe Giddens/PA)

Speaking to reporters near the police cordon at the scene, Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson described the nine-year-old’s death as an “utter tragedy”.

Declining to confirm the nationality of the victim’s family, the officer said: “At the moment we are respecting the wishes of the family by not releasing her details.”

The senior officer also declined to comment on whether those arrested were adults or juveniles, and would not confirm what offence they were detained on suspicion of.

“We have a number of active lines of inquiry,” the officer said.

“It would be unfair for me to speculate on potential motives.”

At the scene late on Thursday night, a police car was stationed either side of an alleyway to cordon the area off to the public.

Two forensic officers in white suits could be seen working at the scene before leaving in the early hours of Friday.

Matt Warman, the Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, said he had been in contact with the policing minister to ensure national assistance is available to the murder investigation.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday evening, he said: “Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening.

“I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services’ work.

“I have also been in contact with policing minister Tom Pursglove to ensure that any national help that might be useful is made available as quickly as possible.”