Killer ex-police officer Wayne Couzens fails in challenge to whole-life sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Killer ex-police officer Wayne Couzens fails in challenge to whole-life sentence

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 11.24am
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Wayne Couzens appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London, where he is charged with four offences of indecent exposure, which allegedly took place between January and February 2021. Picture date: Wednesday April 13, 2022.
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Wayne Couzens appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London, where he is charged with four offences of indecent exposure, which allegedly took place between January and February 2021. Picture date: Wednesday April 13, 2022.

Wayne Couzens is still set to die in prison after losing his bid to reduce his sentence at the Court of Appeal.

In May, senior judges heard challenges or appeals against the prison sentences of five convicted killers, including the whole-life terms of former police officer Couzens and double murderer Ian Stewart.

Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, also had their sentences reviewed, along with triple murderer Jordan Monaghan.

On Friday, the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and four other judges refused to lower Couzens or Tustin’s sentences, while increasing the sentence of Hughes, Arthur’s father and reducing Stewart’s.

Last year, Couzens, 49, was handed a whole life term for the rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, the first time the sentence had been imposed for a single murder of an adult not committed in the course of a terror attack.

Appealing against the whole-life term, Couzens’s lawyers argued he deserved “decades in jail” but said a whole-life term was excessive.

However, the judges refused to change his sentence.

In the judgment, Lord Burnett said the case involved “unspeakably grim detail” and that Couzens had “sought to minimise his true responsibility from the moment he had first spoken to the police”.

Sarah Everard anniversary
Sarah Everard (Family/PA)

He continued: “This was, as the judge said, warped, selfish and brutal offending, which was both sexual and homicidal.

“It was a case with unique and extreme aggravating features.

“Chief amongst these, as the judge correctly identified, was the grotesque misuse by Couzens of his position as a police officer, with all that connoted, to facilitate Ms Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder.”

Lord Burnett said the seriousness of the case was “so exceptionally high such that a whole life order rather than a minimum term order should be made”.

Sarah Everard death
Floral tributes at the bandstand in Clapham Common, London, for Sarah Everard (Yui Mok/PA)

He continued: “It provides for its unique and defining feature, which was that Couzens had used his knowledge and status as a police officer to perpetrate his appalling crimes against Ms Everard and for the extensive and extreme nature of the other aggravating features which were present: the significant and cold-blooded planning and pre-meditation; the abduction of Ms Everard; the most serious sexual conduct; the mental and physical suffering inflicted on Ms Everard before her death; and the concealment and attempts to destroy Ms Everard’s body.

“We agree with the judge that having determined there should be a whole life order, given the misuse of Couzens’ role as a police officer and the serious aggravating features of the offending the guilty pleas did not affect the outcome.”

Lord Burnett, sitting with Dame Victoria Sharp, Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Sweeney and Mr Justice Johnson, said there had been 59 prisoners serving whole life orders as of March 31, 2022, including Couzens and Stewart.

Also reviewing the sentences of Arthur’s killers, the Court of Appeal was told the child suffered a catastrophic brain injury while in the care of Tustin, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years for his murder.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes death
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes (Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow/PA)

Tustin challenged the length of her sentence for two admitted counts of child cruelty while Arthur’s father, Hughes, who was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter, appealed against his sentence.

Both sentences for killing Arthur were challenged as being unduly lenient.

The judges refused to change Tustin’s sentence, finding she should not be given a whole life order, but Hughes’ sentence was found to be unduly lenient and was increased to 24 years.

Double killer Stewart, 61, who murdered his first wife six years before he went on to murder his fiancee, successfully appealed against his whole-life order.

In a ruling on Friday, Lord Burnett and the four other judges said Stewart was not a case where a whole life order should be imposed, reducing his sentence to life with a 35-year minimum term.

Judges also reviewed the sentence of Jordan Monaghan, who was handed a minimum term of 40 years at Preston Crown Court after he murdered two of his children and his new partner.

Killers appeal
Composite photo of (left to right) Emma Tustin, Thomas Hughes, Ian Stewart, Wayne Couzens and Jordan Monaghan (PA)

The Court of Appeal previously heard that between January 2013 and October 2016 he murdered three-week-old Ruby and 21-month-old Logan before murdering Evie Adams.

In Friday’s ruling, the judges found that while a whole life order should not be imposed, the sentence should be increased to life with a minimum term of 48 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier