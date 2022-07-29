William will be at Wembley to see Lionesses take on Germany in Euro final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William will be at Wembley to see Lionesses take on Germany in Euro final

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.08pm Updated: July 29 2022, 5.06pm
The Duke of Cambridge (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge will join the crowds at Wembley Stadium to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, Kensington Palace has said.

William, who is president of the Football Association, tweeted his congratulations to the Lionesses and said the “entire country is so proud” of them after they beat Sweden to book their place in the final.

The country is gearing up for the major sporting event on Sunday that has seen the women’s national team garner support with their exciting displays on the pitch.

Duke of Cambridge visit to St George’s Park
William with England defender and captain Leah Williamson during a visit to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton-on-Trent (Paul Ellis/PA)

William’s children have joined him at recent high-profile events such as the Wimbledon Men’s tennis final and celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and there is speculation Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte could be in the royal box for the final.

Posting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, William said after England’s emphatic semi-final win on Tuesday: “Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

“The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W.”

William hailed the women of England’s squad as “trailblazers” when he visited them at St George’s Park, the FA’s national training complex at Burton-upon-Trent, in June.

The duke was presented with England shirts bearing the names of each of his children (Paul Ellis/PA).
The duke was presented with England shirts bearing the names of each of his children (Paul Ellis/PA).

He told the players: “I will be keeping an eye on what you’re doing and be watching the games with the children, and I’ll try to come along where I can to give my support.”

During the visit England captain Leah Williamson presented the duke with three England shirts bearing the names of his children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

As William thanked the players, he said: “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she’s really good in goal! She said please tell them that. Budding star for the future!”

