Four face trial over Swansea riot as fifth man pleads guilty

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 3.48pm
Traffic bollards at the top of Waun Wen Road, Swansea, where large-scale disorder broke out. Picture date: Friday May 21, 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Four men are to go on trial over a riot that broke out in Swansea last year as a fifth man pleads guilty.

Lewis James, 20, of Trawler Road, Swansea Marina, Connor Beddows, 22, of Merlin Crescent, Townhill, Kye Dennis, 24, of Fforestfach and Aaron Phillips, 23, of Caer-Gynydd Road, Waunarlwydd will appear at Swansea Crown Court in August.

Kian Hurley, 23, of Waun Wen Road was also due to stand trial but at a hearing on Friday he changed his plea to guilty.

He will now be sentenced following the trial.

In total, 27 people aged between 15 and 44 have been charged with offences relating to their alleged involvement in the Mayhill riot of May 2021.

Most are charged with the offence of riot but a youth defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, is also accused of arson with intent to endanger life or being reckless as to whether a life of another would be endangered.

The disorder was sparked by the death of a local teenager.

Violence broke out during a vigil for 19-year-old Ethan Powell in Waun Wen Road, with the event descending into chaos during which cars were torched, homes vandalised and police officers were attacked.

Mr Powell was found by an inquest in February to have died of an “unintentional drug overdose”.

An independent inquiry found there had been “significant failings” by South Wales Police in their response to the incident.

The four men, who remain on bail, will be tried from August 23 with the case expected to take around 13 days.

